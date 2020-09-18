You’ll love this nauseatingly hot pink home located in Castle Hill. This unbelievable property will make you stand out to your neighbours who will smile to your face, but call you a wanker behind your back.

This remarkable five-bedroom monstrosity is inspired by the high-end Italian fashion brand Versace, who would be rolling in his grave right now looking at how horrifying this home is.

Since coming onto the market, the home has attracted a lot of attention for its unique styling and décor. Which anyone in real estate would know means butt ugly.

READ MORE You Can Now Shoot Hoops At The Actual Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion By Booking It On Airbnb

But, that’s not all, this hot pink home even has a Zebra room that you can fill with African art, while simultaneously not giving a fuck about Africans in poverty. Poverty? Never heard of her. You live in a million dollar home, sweetie.

Speaking of millions, this house that looks like it’s from the live action remake of The Cat In The Hat with Mike Myers, will set you back around $2.1-2.3m. But you know what can’t be bought? Your dignity after you spend it all on this grand home.

This Castle Hill property was built in 2005, which explains why it’s so ugly. You know what else was around in 2005? Wearing a tie over a T-Shirt.

Imagine going to sleep in this home and waking up and vomiting because the colour scheme is so disgustingly horrific. Now, that sounds like perfection to me.

In case you thought the pink exterior wasn’t overkill enough, on the top balcony are two statues facing the street. There is also a huge fountain adjacent to the front door. Because nothing says ‘I am rich and don’t know what to do with my money’ more than a fountain.

Other highlights include the master suite with a walk-in wardrobe, so you can walk in there and scream when you just can’t take it anymore. There is also a saltwater pool and a very nicely trimmed bush.

Why live in a normal home that doesn’t feel like a torture chamber, when you can live in a glorified Barbie home? This really is the perfect home and is situated in a convenient and friendly neighbourhood with a McDonald’s, Dan Murphys and even…a Kmart.