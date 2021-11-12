There’s no doubt that the last 18 months has seen comfy clothes like track pants, hoodies, and oversized tees become the go-to clothing for pretty much everyone. Cosy clothes have really had a moment over the pandemmy years and while our wardrobes are probably overflowing with fleecy pieces, a new contender has entered. HoMie clothing has launched ‘HoMie And Friends’ with a super cute Disney collection.

This is the Melbourne label’s first-ever collab with the iconic entertainment brand that brought us Mickey and the gang. It’s gone and blessed us all with a range of fits that are perfect for parking yourself in the ass groove on the couch for the 400th rewatch of Fantasia or something.

Landing on Tuesday, the collab collection features 18 different pieces including t-shirts, shorts, hoodies and socks, and true to HoMie’s vibe, it runs in a super-inclusive size range going form XS to 3XL.

True to HoMie’s ethics, 100% of the profits from this toasty collection will go towards the label’s mission to support young people affected by homelessness and hardship. So by popping a Goofy jumper on you’re also actively helping someone out there doing it tough. Aww gee, love that.

The matching sets are a hell of a mood, if you as me. Teal Mickey Mouse tees, shorts, and socks that look like this all together? I love it. I love it so much put it on my body immediately.

There’s also this adorable peach-coloured hoodie that I want to get in two sizes too big and just live in it like a massive cosy burrito.

Get all your little animal friends, 101 Dalmatian puppies, and any other mates with hands that can point and click so you can get in on Tuesday morning and load up your shopping carts with a bunch of Homie X Disney comfies. Sure, we might be re-entering back into society but who said you can’t do that in a matching track?