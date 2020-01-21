I’m a massive beach baby, which means my hair is usually fried into oblivion over summer. Hair products can’t do everything (you need regular trims and laying off the heat tools as well) but they can help when it comes to protecting your strands from UV rays and the damage salt and chlorine can do.

I’ve worked as a beauty editor for years now, which means I’ve tried a LOT of shit. This is the stuff that’s worked – as in, what I would genuinely throw my cash at if I didn’t get to road test it for free (I hate me too).

From air-styling products to nourishing treatments, here’s what I reckon is worth the $$.

1. MoroccanOil Hydrating Shampoo

Firstly, this stuff smells so refreshing – it’s the best scent for a post-beach shower. It’s also insanely nourishing – your hair feels clean but softer and more manageable. I find it gets salty knots out before I even go in with the conditioner.

2. John Frieda Beach Blonde Ocean Waves

I love this sea salt spray because it’s a) a cheapie, b) in chemists so easily accessible if you forget your hair products and c) smells DELICIOUS. Like summer in a bottle! It also gives hair just enough texture without feeling sticky. I wouldn’t say it’s my go-to when I want perfect hair, but on the weekends when you just want something quick that air dries well, it’s heaven.

3. Sachajuan Hair In The Sun

This cream is meant to be added to hair when you’re styling it, or before hitting the beach, to protect your strands from UV damage. It even claims to work AFTER you swim! UV protection is key to keeping your hair from snapping and drying out over summer, so if you hit the beach often or are out in the rays a lot, products like this can be a godsend.

4. Kerastase Soleil Bain Apres-Soleil

This is a great moisturising shampoo for any time your hair feels dry and straw-like, but especially post-swims in summer. It’s hydrating and moisturising, but also works to protect hair from UV damage – especially colour fade.

5. Slip Silk Scrunchies

YES they’re expensive, but firstly – this is your push to stop losing your hairties, and b) silk is genuinely heaven for damaged or prone-to-damage hair. It’s soft on your strands, which makes it perfect for tying your hair up for bed. But these are so cute you can also wear them daily!

6. The Wet Brush

A key trick to protecting your hair from snapping off is using a gentle brush – especially when you’re detangling while it’s wet. The Wet Brush has been around for a while but it’s my ride or die for post-shower detangling – the bristles are bendy and don’t rip through your knots.

7. The Mane Club Expert Procrastinator Treatment

This deep conditioner is excellent, especially if you’re going on a summer weekender since it’s in sachet form. It’s light enough that it rinses out well, but rich enough to give your hair a boost of moisture.