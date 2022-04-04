The 2022 Grammys went off without a slap, I mean, went off without a hitch, and the lewks were v. on point. Well, at least most of them were…

I’ve found that the music award shows always deliver more interesting outfits than film and television award shows, although there’s usually less tea.

But after all the award show drama that’s transpired over the last week, I think I’ll just take the fabulous fashions and hold the drama pls and thank you!

Now let’s have a peek at all the styles that slapped (sorry, had to).

Doja Cat

Credit: Getty Images.

It’s just occurred to me that Doja Cat‘s entire aesthetic is like a snarky but hot as hell villain in a teen Disney film.

I feel like she and her clique of mean cheerleaders would be super bitchy to an Amanda Bynes / Hilary Duff / Lindsay Lohan type of character, all the while serving lewks.

Then at the climax of the film when she gets her comeuppance, you can’t help but feel sorry for her, mostly because she looked cute while being evil.

The Kid LAROI and Katarina Deme

It’s always noice to have an Aussie on the red carpet innit?

Here’s The Kid LAROI with his gorg girlfriend Katarina Deme.

Now pls excuse me while I trot down to Chemist Warehouse to pick up some pink hair dye ‘cos I’m feeling those locks on him.

Billie Eilish

As you will have noticed from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s Met Gala doona looks, comfy chic is in. And no one makes comfy clothes look more lush than our girl Billie Eilish.

SZA

You’ve heard her song ‘All The Stars’, now here’s SZA with All The Flowers.

Yeah soz, that was lame as hell. The point is that SZA looked bloody glorious in this floral frock.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Jeez, get a room, you two!

I mean one where The Kardashians cameras have been set up, of course, because we don’t wanna miss a bloody minute.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber looks like he’s raided his dad’s wardrobe for a suit at the last minute because all he’s got at home is fluro loungewear.

As for Hailey, she’s as stunning as ever, but she definitely needs to take over as Justin’s stylist. Like, ASAP.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne bringing her old school punk princess energy to the 2022 Grammys red carpet and I’m not at all mad about it.

Notice the shameless plug of her new album Love Sux on her chest there.

Why not? I respect the hustle.

Lil Nas X

You can always rely on Lil Nax X to bring it in a not-so-lil way.

This angelic number is absolutely divine and that’s me in the background getting snaps on multiple devices to ensure that I capture enough content of the handsome lad.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent looking like she’s just rushed to the door in the middle of the night to be greeted by police questioning her about the mysterious death of her husband.

Oh the drama! Let’s hope the will has been amended accordingly.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa appears to have come dressed as an actual Grammy Award.

I feel like this is the look Penelope Cruz was going for when she portrayed Donatella Versace in American Crime Story.

Caitlyn Jenner

Now I understand why Lady Gaga switched baristas…

