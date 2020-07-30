Glue has chucked one heck of an online warehouse sale with all discounted items under $60. GOOD LORD. I’m talking denim, tees, shorts, sweats, knits, and accessories. But you’ve got to get in quick, because things are selling out fast.

Here’s an itty bitty peek at what Glue has on offer.

Let’s kick things off with these cute as hell sneakers from Ellesse. These were $129.95, but you can get them for $50 now.

Ellesse | Women’s Contest Sneakers in Pink ($50)

You can never have enough jeans.

Abrand Jeans | A Dropped Skinny Turn Up Jeans in Sketchy Blue Denim ($50)

Lulu & Rose | Gigi Slip Dress in Cognac ($40)

I have these pants and they’re a super comfortable everyday pick!

Lulu & Rose | Ulla Pants in Brown & White Check ($40)

I’m including this top purely because I have three different knits that are all black.

Lulu & Rose | Kiki Long Sleeve Knit Top in Multi Stripe ($20)

Thrills | Memory Stripe Merch Fit T-Shirt in Thrift White ($20)

I’m pretty sure this jumper is on the brink of selling out, so it also comes in a fab red and purple.

Beyond Her | Fashion Acid Cropped Knit in Washed Blue ($30)

Abrand Jeans | A Dropped Slim Chino Pants in Sand ($40)

Beyond Her | Fran Midi Dress in Autumn Print ($40)

Bachie in Paradise, that you?

Nude Lucy | Marley Linen Skirt in Mustard Palm Print ($25)

LOVE a big ol’ jacket. This baby also comes in mahogany, but it’s sold out unfortunately.

Article One | Jaxon Sherpa Trucker Jacket in Black ($60)

Ellesse | Unisex Aspio Sneakers in White & Navy ($50)

Happy shopping!

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.