Afterpay Day Kicks Off Today With 30% Off Glue Store Fits & May God Help Our Will Power

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the nice and — dare I say — sunny weather from the last week or so has you tasting that sweet, sweet spring elixir, it’s time to get ready for the warmth, bestie. From kitting out your ‘drobe to stocking up on some new accessories, let’s get you lookin’ as good as the weather’s making ya feel. Thankfully, The legends over at Glue Store are throwing a ‘yuuuuuge 30% off Afterpay Day 2022 sale RN both online and in-store.

Kicking off on Tuesday today, August 18, the deals will run until midnight (AEST) on Sunday, August 21, 2022. This means you can score a bunch of clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty prods at a discounted rate. Big-name brands like Champion, Beyond Her, P.E Nation, Nude Lucy and more are all getting involved, so it’s absolutely worth a sus at the very least.

To give you a head-start, let’s have a look at my personal faves from Glue Store, shall we?

Shop Glue Store’s Afterpay Day 2022 Sale

Gwen Patch Jeans in Patchwork, $69.97 (usually $99.95)

If you’ve wanted to cop a new pair of pants that are as comfortable as jeans, but don’t look like the five other pairs you have tucked away in your wardrobe, then these patchwork brown pants will go down a treat. The neutral colour also helps its level of versatility, so it can become a long-lasting staple that transcends seasons.

Jude Linen Top in Rosa, $20 (usually $69.95)

This top is your one-way ticket to TikTok’s iconic soft girl aesthetic. Thank us later.

Ellesse Nossa T-Shirt in Green, $41.97 (usually $59.95)

Not only do these Ellesse tees lasts yonks, but they’re a good quality staple to wear under your jackets, puffers and jumpers during this tail-end end of winter to give you an extra layer of warmth. Then once spring’s in full force, they look fab on their own, too.

Slacker Jeans in Blue, $104.97 (usually $149.95)

C’mon, if you’ve wanted to embrace your baggy jean era but haven’t found the perfect pair to make the leap yet, this right here could be the pair that allows you to embody your new identity. And look how nicely they pair with a basic tee and Connies!!

Don’t skimp on the accessories when it comes to doing up ya ‘drobe. This neutral Peta and Jain bag will give a classy pop to anything you throw on this spring.

Peta and Jain Bristol Bag $50 (usually $69.95)

Champion Re:bound Terry Archive Crew Sweater $60 (usually $119.97)

If you’re looking for the perfect his and hers set of jumpers that don’t look nearly as cringe as those 2015 Tumblr-esque matching moustache tops, then Champion’s got you covered with an iconic grey crew.

These babies are also thick enough to break the wind but not thick enough to leave you overheated on a sunny spring day.

Nude Lucy Nude Active Bra in Coal, $40 (usually $60)

It’s a known fact that new activewear always leaves you more motivated for the gym or working out than ever before, so c’mon now, how about treating yourself to a new sports bra for that Friday morning pilates class?!

Lacoste Women’s T-Clip 0722 Sneakers, $110 (usually $179.95)

It’s rare to see Lacoste’s going for a great sale price — especially when it comes to their iconic shoe range. That’s why we wouldn’t sleep on these puppies. Get ’em via the Glue Store sale while they’re still there.

The maxi skirt is an iconic spring item in my eyes. From being long enough to stop any rogue breezes from hitting your legs to still being airy enough to keep you relatively cool, it’s a dream staple for your ‘drobe. It’s also super easy to dress up for night wear or down for casual day wear. Oh, and almost 50% off for Afterpay Day 2022.

Lulu & Rose Mila Maxi Skirt, $50 (usually $89.95)

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, don’t be alarmed. You can access a heck of a lot more sales here.