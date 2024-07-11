I’ve Used Glossier For A Decade: Here’s Which Of The 28 Products At Mecca Are Worth The Hype

I’ve been a Glossier girlie since it launched back in 2014. Over the last 10 years, I’ve spent an unholy amount of time and money getting the millennial Harry Styles pink beauty products shipped by International mail services or begging friends and family to bring it back from overseas trips.

I’ve also made it my personal mission to try and review every Glossier product from the famous Boy Brow (yes, it’s as good as everyone says) through to every flavour of balm dotcom (and yes, the original formula is better, IMO). Hell, I even own the pink hoodie.

This is why I feel qualified enough to give you a review of almost all of the cult brand products that will be landing at Mecca stores on July 16 (or July 12, if you’re in Sydney, but more on that later).

So, to help you build your wishlist ahead of launch, I’ll give you the rundown on some of the best Glossier products dropping at Mecca in the coming days. You’re welcome!

Since the brand’s motto is ‘Skin First, Makeup Second’, let’s start there.

The Best Glossier Skincare Products coming to Australia

Priming Moisturiser, $43

One of the founding four products, Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer is a best-seller. I remember opening up that pastel pink box and sticking all of those stickers on my tube of moisturiser back in 2014 — just like this picture! It’s a lightweight, buildable moisturiser that hydrates, evens skin texture, and minimises the look of pores while prepping the skin. I honestly couldn’t fault it, it’s been one of my regular moisturisers for almost a decade. If your skin is on the oiler side, try Glossier’s Priming Moisturiser Balance instead.

Milky Jelly Cleanser, $37

To help dream up the ultimate cleanser, founder Emily Weiss, asked Into The Gloss readers what their dream cleanser would look like? Smell like? Feel like? Do for you? Not do for you? Who would play this cleanser in a movie? Over a year later, the Milky Jelly Cleanser made its debut. It’s a nourishing and pH-balanced gel-cream cleanser that plays nicely with all skin types. I can confirm that it’ll leave your skin feeling clean and hydrated instead of tight and scrunchy like other cleansers.

Futuredew, $50

Futuredew was one of the first oil-serum hybrids that didn’t make me break out. It’s packed with some of skincare’s most hydrating heavy-hitters, nourishing oils and powerful plant-based extracts to give you that Glossier gleam they’re famous for.

After Baume, $53

Glossier describes this cream as “a puffer jacket for your skin.” It’s a barrier repair cream that’s a dream for very dry and/or sensitive skin. It’s formulated with heavy hydration hitters like glycerin and cupuaçu butter to help dry skin bounce back.

Super Bounce, $56

The super serums are Glossier’s superpowered skin savers. Super Bounce is a fast-absorbing combo of two per cent hyaluronic acid complex and pro­ vitamin B5. Let me tell you, this one-two punch works hard to hydrate the skin without leaving a sticky canvas.

Universal Pro Retinol, $66

Whether you’re a retinal rookie or regular, Glossier reckons this one will be your new go-to. Pro-Retinals help to improve the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, pores, dark spots, uneven tone and texture (aka basically everything) while nourishing skin. This particular formula means you’ll get all the juicy benefits of a retinoid, with none of the downsides (read: irritation, dryness, peeling, etc).

Solution, $50

This might just be my favourite exfoliator in the game. It’s gentle enough to use daily and will help remove dull, dead skin cells with a single sweep. It’s formulated with a blend of exfoliating acids (AHA/BHA/PHAs) to help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, texture, and blemishes.

The Best Glossier Makeup Products coming to Australia

Balm Dotcom, $27

When Glossier changed the formula for Balm Dotcom back in 2023 from lanolin and beeswax to a vegan-friendly version the Internet was like “We ride at dawn”. Not because it was vegan, but because everyone LOVED the OG skin salve so much. So earlier this year, they decided to give the people what they wanted and brought back the OG. If you add anything on this list to your cart, let it be the Balm Dotcom.

Stretch Foundation, $56

This baddie is a skincare-makeup hybrid, and a damn good one. It’s an 89 per cent skincare-based, gel-cream foundation that leaves skin looking moisturised but with a natural-to-you finish for up to 12 hours. Plus, it comes in 32 shades and can be colour-matched with the Glossier Stretch Concealer.

Stretch Concealer, $37

Available in 32 foundation-matching shades, the Stretch Concealer offers a lightweight, buildable coverage. It’s giving ‘your skin, but better’ thanks to the way it camouflages dark circles, blemishes, and redness. I love how effortless it is to build up, and that you can dab on a little here and there without it going cakey or crease like other concealers.

Cloud Paint, $37

I feel like everyone around me who tries Cloud Paint immediately falls in love with it. A little goes a long way with this collection of cheek colours. It comes in both blush and bronzer shades, and is easy to blend and layer without going overboard. The natural flush it gives is 10/10.

Boy Brow, $37

I feel like Boy Brow was the product that truly earned Glossier’s cult status. Funnily enough, it was inspired by the flexible formula of moustache pomade! A few flicks and your brows are visibly defined, appear thicker and hold their shape. The formula is a creamy, conditioning formula that won’t make your brow hairs crunchy or stiff, it’ll just gently hold them in place. I carry one in almost every bag I own, that’s how obsessed with it I am.

Lash Slick, $33

Listen to me when I tell you that Lash Slick might just be the best mascara on the market. It’s one of Glossier’s best-sellers and for very good reason. It visibly lengthens and lifts lashes for a baby extensions effect without making them go clumpy. It’s also not one of those mascaras that smudges and runs as the day wears on.

Protip Liquid Eyeliner, $35

Hot Tip: The Protip Liquid Eyeliner is one you’ll wanna add to your line up. It’s an easy-to-use, brush-tip black liquid eyeliner that’ll have you mastering a wing in minutes. The product itself is a highly pigmented, buildable formula that dries quickly and distributes evenly so you can line with precision. Plus, it doesn’t smudge, budge, or drag, so it’s a liner you can count on.

Ultralip, $37

A luxe lipstick was always on the cards for Glossier, and this one is the ultimate hybrid. It’s like your favourite lip balm, gloss and lipstick had a baby. It’s hydrating, slightly glossy and buildable for that delicious pop of colour. To quote Glossier, “It’s like pulling on buttery-soft, well-loved cashmere sweatpants,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Generation G, $33

If you’re looking for something a little more sheer, the Generation G lipstick is a sheer-matte formula that delivers a perfectly diffused flush of colour. It’s the kind of lipstick you can swipe on in the back of an Uber, sans mirror, and not come out looking like the Joker. Trust me, I’ve tried it.

Lip Liner, $30

Formulated to accurately match natural lip tones, both in terms of finish and shade, this particular lip liner doesn’t bleed, transfer, or feather. Combine the Lip Liner with one of Glossier’s lipsticks and you’ll have your new lip combo.

The Best Glossier Fragrance in Australia

Glossier You, from $53

Glossier You was formulated to be a skin-scent enhancer— meaning it smells like you, but better — and will smell different on everyone. At its core, it smells like sparkling pink pepper, and earthy iris, with a warm, slightly sweet base. I get compliments every time I wear it.

While this isn’t the full Glossier roster, it’s a good chunk of its best-sellers — and certainly enough to fill your makeup bag. The range drops Australia-wide on Tuesday, July 16, but if you’re lucky enough to live in Sydney, you can get your mitts on Glossier at Mecca’s George Street Flagship store from Friday, July 14.

To celebrate the launch, there will be a Glossier photobooth (cute!) and the opportunity to be among the first to test and try Glossier’s products with a 20-minute tutorial workshop. You can try it for yourself, so you don’t just have to rely on my reviews!

Bookings are essential though, so head here if you’re keen.

Image Credit: Glossier Instagram / @camrihewie / @_breegrant / @jillianleegurley