I’ve been a die-hard fan of Glassons for years, ever since they started making affordable linen blend pieces.

They nail the whole cheap-but-stylish thing, you know? Of course you know – you’re here, clicking on this, desperate for the sale details and some cute stuff you can buy.

I will cut right to it – Glassons are doing a massive online warehouse sale, and nothing is over $40. Thought that meant everything would be shit? WRONGSVILLE.

Look at these cute things! A linen blend halter!

This With Jean vibes dress!

This little summer skirt!

I own this dress and it’s 10/10.

Look at this jumpsuit!

There’s heaps more, AND it’s all in size order which made my life a hell of a lot easier. Yes, I’ve already shopped the Glassons sale before writing this so you guys didn’t buy my shit, hehehe.

It’s only running for 24 hours, so you’ve gotta be quick. Check it all out here.