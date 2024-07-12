Glassons Just Dropped Its First Ever Collab With Sydney Streetwear Brand, Five By Flynn

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

New Zealand fashion brand Glassons has dropped its first-ever brand collaboration with local Sydney streetwear brand, Five By Flynn. The unisex collab (another first for the brand) is a 13-piece collection featuring knitwear, denim, cotton basics and sweats.

The collaboration pays homage to New Zealand with its earthy green and dark cobalt blue colour palette, inspired by the mountains, lakes, and unique landscape of Te Waipounamu South Island. The launch campaign was also shot in Queenstown by New Zealand Photographer Holly Burgess and featured Aussie model Eden Kannourakis, and the Founder of Five By Flynn, Louie Collins.

Glassons x Five by Flynn

Here’s what we’re adding to our carts.

Shop the Glassons x Five By Flynn Collab

Sorry, but how cute is this quarter zip-knit jumper?! It has a unique ribbed design and a little embroidered logo just about the waistband. Plus, it comes in two colours — this marl grey and a cobalt blue. Shop it here ($49.99)

This denim jacket is giving Peyton Sawyer (IYKYK) with its biker-esque design. It’s a dark blue denim, with silver hardware, and a contrast orange stitch finish. Shop it here ($89.99)

Fancy a little Canadian tux for winter? These denim jeans pair perfectly with the FBF biker jacket. They’re a classic low-rise puddle fit (aka a slouchy-leg) with contrast orange stitching. Shop it here ($69.99)

The Oversized Unisex Graphic Tee is the perfect boxy tee. There are four different colourways and designs to choose from. The length is the same measurement as Glassons’ standard boxy tees, however, the chest width is increased, so keep that in mind when choosing sizes. Shop it here ($39.99)

The Oversized Unisex Graphic Hoodie comes in three different colourways, a black and forest green and an electric blue. The hoodies are designed to be oversized, so if you purchase your regular size, the fit will be oversized. For a super oversized look, try sizing up one. Shop it here ($69.99)

You know how every girlie’s go-to outfit is jeans and a nice top?! Meet your nice top. This sheer forest green knit features ruching at the bust and a low back style with tie-up closure. We should also mention it comes in black. Shop it here ($39.99)

Along with a string of y2k fashion revivals, the bubble mini skirt is making a comeback. This particular one features an asymmetrical design with silver studded detailing and comes in black and white. Pair it with the matching FBF x GLASSONS Asymmetric Long Sleeve Top (pictured below in white). Shop it here ($49.99)

Designed to be worn with the Asymmetrical Mini Skirt, or paired with a pair of jeans, the Asymmetric Long Sleeve Top has a cool snap button closure and studded detailing for a little something. Shop it here ($49.99)

Now, these are just a few pieces from the Glassons x Five by Flynn collection we’re frothing. You can shop the full range here, or IRL at Glassons Bondi, Broadway, Melbourne Central, Chapel Street, Pacific Fair, Sylvia Park, Lambton Quay, Riccarton and Queenstown stores.

Image Credit: Glassons x Five by Flynn / Holly Burgess