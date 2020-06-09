PEDESTRIAN.TV have teamed up with Russell Athletic to get you threaded-up in best hoodies and tracks in the game.

I could not be more incredibly chuffed that streetwear has become such an integral part of our everyday style. Having the liberty to wear a pair of indulgent track pants or a cosy crewneck in public to signify you’ve achieved A-levels of effortless-cool is pure bliss.

Now, OGs in the game Russell Athletic are back, re-launching with the brand new Eagle R. collection to keep you suited up in the most ~fresh~ threads in the market.

Having been perfecting the formula for luxurious soft tees and snug hoodies since 1902 (they legit invented the sweatshirt), there’s no surprise that this collection is absolute fire.

READ MORE Fashion Labels Are Already Slinging Overpriced Face Masks That’ll Do Nothing To Protect You

The brand-spanking-new Eagle R range is all about embracing modern trends in fashion, using it as a basis to pay respect to RA’s roots as a brand that always encourages its wearers to live their best authentic and creative lives.

Across the collection, you’ll be able to cop t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and shorts, in four different absolutely poppin’ colour swatches – Storm, Cactus, Sulphur and Orchid, all inspired by the “modern Australian landscape”.

Now, you can tell there is some serious CRAFT that went into the creation of this collection – the vision culminates so perfectly in the way the colours soar, the quality of cotton looks thicc enough to withstand any winter outing and you know those silhouettes are tailored well enough to keep you comfy in any situation.

Whatever your style is, the Eagle R collection is perf for elevating whatever your ~lewk~ might be – these pieces are absolutely prime for throwing over a casual fit, layering with a big puffer or pairing with an all-important pair of AF1s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Athletic Aus & NZ (@russellathleticanz) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Russell Athletic have brought along Australian musical maestro G Flip and Doonside’s King Of Hip Hop, Hooligan Hefs, as the fresh faces of the campaign – two artists who fully encompass what it means to embrace their unique passions and are uncompromisingly themselves.

“I love the details of the new range. It’s perfect for the studio! I’m loving the colours, too. Storm, Orchid and Cactus are my jam. I’ll wear the Eagle R everywhere. It fits all my criteria, the vibe is chill but super creative,” said G Flip on the collection.

The collection was originally released ~exclusively~ to General Pants for a limited period, however, if you’re looking score a fit that’ll have you carving out hits just like G Flip and Hooligan Hefs (pls), you can shop the Eagle R range on the Russell Athletic website, or at Culture Kings, General Pants and Foot Locker.