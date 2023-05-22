Oi Fellas, Give This Aussie Skincare Brand A Crack If Ya Lookin’ For More Than Just Soap & Water

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Listen up, fellas, if you’re one of those guys who still has some crusty three-in-one perched up in your shower that you lather all over your face, body and hair, wash it off and call it a day. Respectfully, what the fuck. It’s time to grow up. Your skin deserves better. I know it may look and feel fiiiine now, but in 10 years time, that shit’s going to be saggy, sun-damaged and as shrivelled as a sultana. You need a proper skincare regime.

Allow us to introduce you to Frasé Skin, a skincare brand founded by two Aussie battlers (Beau and Zac London) from Dubbo. Simple, easy-to-use skincare, made by men for men — and certified by the boys.

Dare we say it… YTB!

It all came about because they sought out a skin solution for all the lads on the job site that would break the stigma of typical skin care. “We started this business as we were pinching our mum’s skincare products and realised there were no good brands out there that targeted males.”

“We wanted to bring to the market simple, easy-to-use products that draw back from the experiences we faced as tradies.”

Nice one, lads.

Frasé current range consists of a Daily Facial Cleanser, a Moisturiser, and the Lazy Man Mask. However, the boys hope to create SPF moisturisers, body wash, under-eye rollers and more in the near future.

Let’s take a geeze at the full range, shall we?

Shop Frasé Skin

Daily Facial Cleanser

Daily Cleanser, $29.99

Packed with juicy, anti-inflammatory grapefruit seed extract, this god-send cleanser works with you to detoxify ya nasty post-workday skin while also getting rid of any underlying dirt, oil and toxins. And if you’re worried about it drying you out — rest assured its hydrating properties won’t let that happen, bb.

Daily Moisturiser

Daily Moisturiser, $39.99

A cleanser works its best magic when it’s used in conjunction with a moisturiser (hello, easy, breezy skincare routine), which is why I want to introduce you to the man, the myth, the legend: Frasé Skin’s Daily Moisturiser. Made from Tasmanian sea kelp (yes, don’t let this deter you) and macadamia oil, this bad boy reckons it’s the GOAT at keeping your skin hydrated and plump, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Win-win, lads.

Lazy Man Mask

Lazy Man Mask, $49.99

For any of y’all still out there shaking your head at a two-step routine, Frasé Skin has decided to simplify your night routine even further with the Lazy Man Mask. Coined rather appropriately, this mask will noticeably restore and enhance the skin’s normal re-texturing activity, leaving your facial skin looking cleaner, brighter and smoother in one swift application. Although, for best results, we recommend washing your face with a cleanser just to rid any initial dirt, toxins and grime before ya do it.

Interested in copping some for yourself? You can shop Frasé Skin's full range here.