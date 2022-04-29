At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Until recently, I could only wear my hair up in a pony when it had the perfect amount of grease in it. This is because my hair, particularly at the front, has a mind of its own. Licking my hands to slick it back or visiting the bathroom on a night out to apply some water to make the flyaways behave is not a vibe.

By now, you’ve probably heard of flyaway serum. I bought one of these wonder sticks last year, and it’s changed my life. It’s so wild to me that they haven’t been on high rotation in everyone’s handbags long before now. I know this is an actual fact because my mum questioned why I was putting mascara in my hair over the weekend.

While the flyaway serum is absolutely not mascara, it comes in an identical tube. I’m personally all about it. The wand’s bristles ensure no annoying hair is neglected, and the on-the-go size makes it easy to take with you everywhere. I sometimes take it out when I’m not even bringing a bag – it’s more important to me than any mascara (and, dare I say it, lip balm) ever will be.

I love these magic sticks because your hair doesn’t look wet or greasy when you use them. I use it when my hair is down and when it’s up – basically, if I’m going out in public, I’m using it.

I know it sounds like I’m being aggressively pro-flyaway serum, but it is 100% a game-changer. I don’t even need to hunt down the 2,000 bobby pins that are in unusual places within my room because I also use the flyaway serum to put those smaller strands underneath my hair into a pony.

The aptly named Perfect Pony Flyaway Serum is $24.95 and uses jojoba, evening primrose, camellia and glycerin to get the slick job done. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

If this sounds like something you need in your life, and trust me, you do. Our mates over at Perfect Pony are slinging you, our loyal PTV reader, 15% off right now using the code PED15. You can thank me later.