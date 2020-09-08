Human sunshine Flex Mami has linked up with Nasty Gal on a super inclusive edit of all her fave pieces.

Flex Mami, real name Lillian Ahenkan, has picked a range of goodies that reflect her personality and style.

Think boots, jeans, tees, every day lounge sets, sneakers, dresses, skirts, and accessories, with sizes ranging from 6 to 22. Prices fall around $30 to $100.

“I’ve definitely spent more energy and money investing in quality loungewear for all the time I’m spending at home in 2020 and in the same breath, putting so much more effort into the outfits I wear when I leave the house,” Flex said.

You can check out the whole edit, Nasty Gal Ft. Flex Mami, right HERE.

While we’re at it though, here’s a peep at some other pieces.

Mauve Cowl Back Later Plus Maxi Dress, $33

Plus Size Puff Sleeve Check Midi Smock Dress, $35

Bike It or Not High-Waisted Plus Shorts, $13

READ MORE US Fashion Influencer Called Out For Knocking Off Clothes From An Aussie Etsy Store

If you’re in the need of some lockdown entertainment, Flex – TV host, podcast host, DJ, and entrepreneur – has a slew of games from her Flex Factory to keep your brain ticking.

Flex’s ReFlex, which is a deck of 46 cards, is designed to stimulate self-development and critical thinking. Topics include love, life, death, politics, religion, purpose, career, and more. It’s also 14/10 family-friendly, so everyone can get involved.

At the time of writing, the decks are still in stock. But act fast, ‘cos they always, always, always sell out. She also stocks these stunning gradient puzzles. What more do you want?