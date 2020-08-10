We all know someone with a hobbyless dad. Maybe it’s yours. If it is, you know the unique pain of hunting for Christmas, birthdays and yes, Father’s Day gifts. What’s a loving child to do when dad gives them zero ideas for gifts? Turn to us of course, smart cookie.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 12 foolproof Father’s Day gifts that even the most hobbyless of dads will still froth over. From tinnie packs to sports subscriptions, there’s something for every kind of disinterested dad this year.

Plenty of dads love a cheeky nip of whisky now and then. Why not give him the gift of twelve with these mini craft bottles from White Possum spirits? Dad can either try each one over the course of a few days or go the whole hog with a blind tasting which will inevitably have him blind drunk. Happy Father’s Day indeed (Side note: Hard to Find has an entire Father’s Day gift shop, you’re bound to find something in there that he won’t hate.)

Nothing will soothe dad’s wintry sole (pun absolutely intended) like a pair of toasty slippers to warm his tootsies and his heart. Handmade and high-quality, it’s only the best for his feet this Father’s Day.

Give dad the gift of impeccable skin this Father’s Day. Who knows, he might just get a new hobby out of this one – skincare king coming through.

Dad may not be able to travel this year but that shouldn’t stop him from cleaning his crap off the bathroom counter. A wash bag is the handy thing he’d never buy for himself but will use all the time. It’s functional, easy on the eyes and made with the finest leather. You can also get this bad boy personalised for that extra special touch.

If dad is big on quality time, this is the best gift money can buy. Basically, it’s a chance to spend quality time with the family away from the screens and bustle of our 21st century lives. It’s filled with cute activities and questions that’ll bring the whole clan closer together and bring a few laughs this Father’s Day.

Paps may not be a diehard sports fan but he might be interested in watching the latest boxing match or cricket game. If only there was a convenient way for him to watch all kinds of sports. Oh wait, that’s exactly what Kayo is for. Stream AFL, NRL, NBA, MMA – all the abbreviations you can think of. Subscriptions start from $25 a month so you can choose how long you cop it for, but odds are dad will be so hooked he’ll take over payments soon enough. There’s also subscriptions for Disney+, Shudder or Binge that might be more his jam.

It’s every dads god given right to smell like a champion on Father’s Day and this cologne will have him doing exactly that. This is one of the most highly-rated men’s colognes around so you know it’s a goodie. He may be hobbyless but damn he smells delightful.

Give your clutter dad a nudge in the right direction with this sleek table top organiser. While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a present, trust us when we say he’ll be thanking you later once everything has its own place.

Whiskey-swigging dads will appreciate the value of these cooling stones. They work to keep his drink cool without affecting the flavour – plus they look rad. These are also made from volcanic rock which makes them way cooler (in our humble opinion). He’ll love these manly-ass stones to keep his whiskey cool.

If dad likes a bit of a chuckle while he learns something new, this is the book he needs to receive this Father’s Day. It’s the story of historical figures throughout time as told by Aussie comedian Mikey Robins. Read about Catherine the Great’s extensive collection of pornographic furniture and Karl Marx’s epic pub crawls as the book delves deep into the tales of famous scoundrels and their reprehensible behaviour.

Father’s Day and beers are a match made in heaven. Make his day extra special with this epic lineup of craft tinnies from around Australia. Nothing beats the sweet sound of cracking open a cold one, cheers to you dad.

You probably won’t understand if you don’t have facial hair, but beard care is a legit thing. Trimming, combing, applying the magical oils and wax – caring for a beard is a transcendent experience. He’ll love this handy kit filled with all the essentials to keep him looking schmick through Father’s Day and beyond.

