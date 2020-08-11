We’re just over a month away from Father’s Day 2020 which means it’s just enough time to get your act together and not solidify your place as the problem child this year. If you’ve been known to let the team down on Father’s Day and leave dad with a painful look of disappointment – this is the year to turn it around. How can I do that, you ask? With a personalised present, rookie.

Nothing screams ‘I-actually-put-in-some-effort-for-once’ louder than a personalised gift. These gifts are all about time, effort and showing dad just how much you truly care. It’s definitive proof that you didn’t leave the gift shopping till the last minute (for Father’s Day 2020 at least). Here, we’ve rounded up ten personalisable gifts that’ll catapult you to golden child status.

It’s basically in the dads handbook that they love anything with the family name stamped across it. A personalised serving board is the perfect way for him to brandish the family crest upon everyone he entertains. No guest will enjoy cheese in your house without paying respect to the name. (Side note: Hard to Find has an entire Father’s Day gift shop, you’re bound to find something in there that he won’t hate.)

Getting dad a hip flask for Father’s Day is nothing new but a personalised hip flask is a whole new ball game. This sleek and sophisticated bottle can carry up to 236mL of whiskey (or whatever dad’s drink of choice is) and it’s built to last, too.

Pocket knives are super handy which probably explains why they’ve been around since the dawn of time. Open a package, cut some fishing line or even open a bottle of wine – there’s virtually nothing you can’t do with one of these bad boys. The engraving makes this one extra sweet, so dad will carry it around on all his adventures.

If dad loves putting pen to paper, then engraved stationary is a one-way ticket to favourite child town. It might seem like a classic choice but the font is pretty badass so it balances out.

Dads love to be the personal fixxer upper so why not solidify his handyman skills with a personalised hammer? Add this heartfelt piece to their toolkit collection and cement your place as his favourite child (before asking him to build your IKEA furniture with it, of course).

This is the ultimate dad gift. It’s the perfect combination of cute and tacky so he’s guaranteed to go nuts over it. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear these socks. Father’s Day 2020 is shaping up to be the best one yet.

Ok golf is technically a hobby but your dad might be more of an occasional putter than 100% obsessed. One way to get him over the line is an engraved golfing kit complete with tees, a divot tool and a marker. It’s a hole in one gift if we do say so ourselves.

The best way to dad’s heart is through his stomach, so this personalised plate promises to go a long way. You can get it engraved with ‘Father’s Day 2020’ to remind dad of his best celebration ever, then whip it out every Father’s Day after that (as long as its stacked high with pancakes and bacon). A mouthwatering gift.

I can’t speak from experience but I’m pretty sure that being a dad is tiring work and dad bods are 80% fuelled by caffeine. This lil mug is a cute reminder of your undying love for dad as he sips his morning brew. A 10/10 idea.

Classy, practical and affordable – this is the ultimate gift for people with dads who appreciate the power of a watch. Whack a personalised engraving on there and you’ve got yourself a gift that’ll take pride of place on his bedside table.

