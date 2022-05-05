At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Good news for all my thrifty friends out there, as of today, eBay Australia has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to pre-loved and new luxury handbags listed for over $350. Yep, that’s right — eBay is keen to give designer bag-loving Aussies peace of mind when shopping for luxury handbags by implementing a very thorough authentication process on a range of designer brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada that are being re-sold on the platform. So you won’t be getting stitched up ever again.

According to Brooke Eichhorn, the Head of Luxury at eBay Australia, “A handbag is listed every two minutes on ebay.com.au and Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada among our top brands purchased, luxury handbags have never been more in demand — whether making an investment purchase or looking for a rare vintage find. The biggest trend we’re seeing is a Y2K resurgence, as well as double-digit growth in brands like Fendi, Gucci and Saint Laurent over the last two years.

“We’re also seeing increasing numbers of Australians investing in luxury handbags that see their value increase over time, and they’re fast becoming an asset class of their own! eBay data shows the value of classic bags such as the Hermes Birkin, Dior Saddlebags and Chanel quilted bags have increased significantly over the last few years, with a rare Hermes Birkin sold for $USD98,000 (approximately $AUD136,000).”

So how exactly does eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee work for luxury handbags?

A blue tick identifies all eligible items on eBay. Once bought, they are expertly verified at eBay’s Sydney authentication facility — currently at no extra cost to the buyer or seller. The authentication process works by verifying dozens of inspection points, like packaging, handbag details, smell, and accessories, and checking against the seller’s listing description.

This means you can take comfort in the fact that once that little baby arrives, you’ll be getting exactly what you ordered. Once verified as authentic, each handbag receives a unique authentication card with detailed information about the item that you can keep as proof.

Will you be charged a fee for the Authenticity Guarantee?

Nup. Until further notice, eBay has announced that there will be no additional fees for the Authenticity Guarantee. Our mates over at eBay will cover the cost of authentication for both the buyer and seller. They’ll be footing the bill for tracked express delivery from the Authentication Facility to the buyer. Nice!

Who is providing the authentication services?

eBay’s team of professionally trained authenticators will be vetting and verifying each bag, using detailed physical inspection and advanced technical equipment in a state-of-the-art facility.

How long will the authentication process take?

After you purchase an eligible item, the seller is required to send the item to the Authentication Facility, where the Authenticators inspect the item within two business days of receipt. Once the item is verified, it will be sent with tracked express delivery, including signature on delivery.

What if the luxury handbag does not pass inspection?

If the Authenticators cannot verify the item’s authenticity or the item’s condition is not consistent with its listing, you (the buyer) will be notified and be issued a full refund to your original payment method.

How bloody good?! This whole new process means that you can feel confident spending your hard-earned cash.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can also nab extra exclusive eBay fashion offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items for just $4.99 a month if you sign up to be an eBay Plus member.

You can read the entire FAQs of how eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee works right here.

Now go forth, and get that bag.