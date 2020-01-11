If you’re not quite fancy enough to own a pair of AirPods yet, your regular EarPods are likely a tangled mess in your handbag or pocket right now. Sure, sometimes you can be fucked untangling them, but other times you probably just waltz around with a big mess of jumbled cords dangling from your ear.

But hear me out for a second, what if we could make tangled earphones *fashion*?

Well, that’s exactly what artists Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland thought when they developed a pair of earrings that straight up look like they’ve reached into your disgusting mess of a backpack.

“May be a wireless moment, but here’s to embracing the chaotic, tethered spiral of a tangled headphone past — inspired by this guy on the train in front of me who was listening to music with his headphones all knotted up in a loop,” Aleia said on Instagram.

The earrings are currently on sale on the Beef’s World website, which also features “magic wand” earrings that are absolutely mini vibrators for your ears.

For the measly price of $40USD, you too can own a pair of stylish faux EarPods. Because why would you want functioning earphones when you can have a pretend pair that are just as tangled as the real thing?

The “chaotic spiral headphone earrings” are a one-of-a-kind work of art for your ears.

According to the website, they’re “nonfunctional headphone sculpture on sterling silver ear wires.”

Funky earrings are cool. Whether they’re little bebe vibrators, tangled headphones

We’ve already seen the faux AirPod, but if you’re channeling more of a ~vintage~ vibe, the faux EarPod is probably for you.

If you’re like me and you cant be trusted to own a $200+ pair of Airpods, you can rest assured that the beloved EarPods are still sticking around, even if that’s in the form of earrings. You’re still cool, I promise.