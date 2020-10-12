Love ’em or loathe ’em, Crocs are a mainstay in 2020 and, as hard as we try, probably will remain as such until long after the apocalypse has worked its magic.

It’ll just be a desolate wasteland and a Crocs store – all other life will have perished long ago.

So, instead of fighting a losing battle, why not jump on board and admit that Crocs are, if not anything else, heavenly pillows for your feet.

READ MORE Amazon Has Just Leaked A Coupla Deals Ahead Of Prime Day And Hoo Boy There's Some Goodies

Crocs are the equivalent of your Grand-ma-ma tucking you in and kissing you on the forehead. They’re like two separate hugs for your lonely little tootsies.

To bring you over to the dark side, Amazon is doing up to 50% off a long list of Crocs for Amazon Prime Day 2020. The sale is on right now and ends at 11.59pm October 13, so every minute more you waste not buying discount Crocs, a fairy dies.

Feast your eyes on the cróc de la cróc below:

Crocs Unisex Adults Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog

$44.99 (RRP $79.55)

Crocs Unisex Adult Crocband III Slide

$24.99 (RRP $44.99)

Crocs Unisex Adults Classic Clog (Various Colours)

$29.99 (RRP $54.99)

Crocs Unisex Classic Slide Sandal

$22.99 (RRP $39.99)

Crocs Unisex Classic Thongs (Various Colours)

$22.99 (RRP $38.47)

Crocs Unisex Reviva Flip

$29.99 (RRP $54.99)

Now, keep in mind that with each variation of Clog, there are about 500,000,000 colour variations and sizes to go along with them, so your options truly are endless – you’ll be drowning in choice with no option to come up for air.

Colours range from navy to lime green, to mint green, to cloud blue (?) – basically, it’s one of those situations where if the colour exists, it most likely comes in Crocs form.

I don’t think I need to sell the coolness of Crocs anymore than they sell themselves but I will point out that celebs like Post Malone and Justin Bieber have been known to slip on a pair on more than one occasion.

Are Crocs the ticket to stardom we never saw coming? Only one way to find out.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 20202 deals here.