Although this raging pandemic (that has been going for two years and counting, ICYMI) has us all feeling a bit glum, the lords at Cotton On have released a new range which is so impossibly cheery you won’t be able to wear it and not smile.

Enter Cotton On x Keith Haring, a “collaboration” with the late, legendary artist who revolutionised the art world in the 80s and 90s. The range has Haring’s trademark colourful, energetic stamp all over it.

The collab leans heavily on Haring’s signature black outlines of dancing / running / jumping figures, grinning love herts and plenty of bright colours. Think hot pink tees, colour blocked cardigans, boxy 90s shapes and homages to Keith Haring’s beloved New York City.

Here’s just a few bits and pieces that we are absolutely adding to cart immediately, but the range is huge — we’re talking 100+ pieces including Typo goodies — and really, we want everything.

The range dropped online at Cotton On today and will be available in most stores as of January 31, so make like one of Haring’s bright little running guys and hop to it.