Cheap Thrills: Shop This Week’s Best Sales, According To Your New Personal Shoppers (AKA Us)

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, when it comes to online shopping, it can often feel like the wild, wild west — especially during what we like to call sales season. It feels like everything is on sale during the last few months of the year, so much so that it’s completely overwhelming. We get it, so we’ve assigned ourselves the job of being your new personal shoppers. We’re making it our mission to suss out all the best sales and deals you can get your mitts on so you can survive (and thrive) the current cozzie livs crisis.

So what have we got for you this week? Well, a little of everything. A whole bunch of brands and retailers have some cheeky sales happening. We’ve found everything from decent discounts on Dyson’s cult-famous sucky bois through to sales on men’s and women’s clothes. Now all that’s left to do is smash that add to cart button.

Happy shopping!

The Best Sales On The Internet This Week

House of Slani Gold Heart Ring $82.50 (usually $110) The legends over at THE ICONIC are having a cheeky sale where if you spend over $75, you’ll save 25% BUY AERE Leather Ankle Strap Sandals $83.99 (usually $160.) Again, we’re hitting up THE ICONICs sale on shoes — spend over $75 and get 25% off. BUY Isabel Marant Samara Bucket Bag $826 (usually $1,180) Net-A-Porter is sweet sale right now where you can score an extra 20% off selected pieces. BUY

Emma Diamond Hybrid II Mattress $780 (usually $1,560) Score yourself 50% off Emma’s best-selling Diamond Hybrid II Mattress BUY Dyson Gen5detect Absolute $994 (usually $1,549) Dyson’s has a cheeky sale on some of its cult-famous sucky bois, hot tools, and purifying fans. BUY Meta Quest 2 (256GB) $499.99 (usually $589.99) With the release of the Meta Quest 3, it makes sense that the MQ 2 would go on sale. BUY