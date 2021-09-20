In extremely good news for makeup nerds and lipstick tragics everywhere, MECCA has announced that cult UK beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is finally coming to Australia… as of today!

Previously, we’ve been able to buy the range online (and shipping is a very decent $10), but it involved waiting for the damn thing to come all the way over from the UK and we all know that’s a killer commute.

As of September 21, the brand will be stocked in MECCA stores and online, meaning even if you don’t have a MECCA store near you, at least it only has to travel within Australia.

It’s the first time the pretty, gold-packaged brand has ever been available in a bricks and mortar store in Aus, so not to sound dramatic but this is a huge win for us as a nation.

Charlotte Tilbury is probably best known for the stunning pinkish-nude lipstick shade Pillow Talk, which is one of those lippies that manages to somehow suit everyone. It’s sorcery.

Aside from lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury does a shimmery eyeshadow like no other. Honestly, looking through the brand’s Instagram is like walking through the Louvre. The craftsmanship of this eye makeup should be applauded.

Another must-have that will be treat buy IRL is Charlotte Tilbury’s skin range. There’s the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir (told you this woman was a sorcerer), the Flawless Poreless primer and of course Charlotte Tilbury’s cult Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

The word “flawless” has been used so many times here I’m expecting to look about 15 once I slather all this stuff on.

Charlotte Tilbury’s prods are beloved by beauty bloggers, makeup fans, and celebs like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Gigi Hadid.

I could literally go on and on, but you get it. This brand is a big deal, so jump online now and add everything to cart.