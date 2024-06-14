Canadian Club Has Teamed Up With Peking Duk To Create A Retro-Style Winter Jacket

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Canadian Club to let you know about its exclusive merch drop.

Get thine wallets at the ready, as Canadian Club is dropping a stylish new retro winter jacket to add to your winter wardrobe this year.

The limited-edition winter jacket from Canadian Club is actually a collab with Aussie DJ duo Peking Duk, and is looking to bring back the snazzy 70s ski culture aesthetic. The jacket is a retro colour-clashing piece of winter wear co-designed by Peking Duk, which will help your confidence after spending the day bailing down a mountain.

I’ll be honest… it’s kind of a look. Peking Duk said on the collaboration: “We’re absolutely stoked to team up with Canadian Club for this epic collaboration. As long-time fans of the brand, designing these limited edition winter jackets has been a blast. We can’t wait to see these jackets hitting the slopes and making waves in the fashion scene.”

But let’s say your blood is as cold as a man who steals candy from a baby, and you need to layer up a ton to get through the winter. Lucky for you, Canadian Club actually stocks a wide range of winter clothing merch, including hats, glasses, socks, the OG Bad Sweaters and now, winter jackets. And, there’s a chance to win all of these for free.

With the launch of the Peking Duk collab, Canadian Club are holding a ‘spin to win‘ competition. Simply head to the Candian club website and give the virtual wheel a spin to try at your chance to glow up your wardrobe this season or pre-order the winter jackets while stock lasts.

That’s not all. The bevvy lords will be taking over the Thredbo resort this July and will be hosting a one-of-a-kind gig with a DJ set from Peking Duk. The event will be taking place on July 27th at the Alpine Bar in New South Wales. Click here to find out more.

Best of luck friends, I hope you get to stay warm and look good while you’re at it.

Click here for T&Cs.