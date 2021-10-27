At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Today on TikTok hacks that have absolutely blown peoples minds: Button pins. I know what you’re thinking — how could a video about a button pin go viral and amass millions of views? Well, my friends, it’s because this cheeky little hack is the easiest way to make your jeans fit perfectly without having to put on a belt or having them altered.

Button pins basically do what they say on the tin. You simply press the button into your jeans wherever you want along the waist of your pants that fits more comfortably than the original button, and then you button your pants to that point, see below. It’s a bloody great solution if your favourite pair of jeans have stretched after a few wears and you need a way to tighten them up a bit, so you can still get wear out of them — we’ve all got that one pair we refuse to let go of because you’ve finally got them worn in.

Commenters were also quick to point out that they can also be used to make other items of clothing like blazers, skirts, and button-down shirts fit better and are a great alternative to a bog-standard safety pin, or tailoring which can sometimes cost more than the actual outfit did.

Waistband Buttons 16PCS, $12

The best part about this hack is that pack of 16 button pins is $12 from Amazon (!!), and you can buy them in a range of different styles — silver, gold, clear — to suit your outfit needs. I’m hooked.