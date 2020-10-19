Stop what you’re doing because there’s a Bubble O’Bill purse for sale and I’m gonna need somebody to buy it for me ASAP.

Well, it has to be one of you.

Have you ever wanted to walk around with a giant Bubble O’Bill over your shoulder, holding your keys, phone and miscellaneous items? Well, today is your lucky day because a Dutch designer has made our sweet dreams come true by doing just that.

I present to you: the Bubble O’Bill bag by ROMMYDEBOMMY.

The Bubble O’Bill is an Australian icon, and what better way to jazz up your summer outfit than with a giant one on your hip? ICONIC, if I do say so myself (and I do).

The handmade bag is described as an “extremely realistic piece of art” that comes with a “guarantee you’ll steal the show on every occasion.”

If a Bubble O’Bill somehow isn’t your vibe, ROMMYDEBOMMY also stocks a plethora of other tasty treats-turned-accessories. You can choose from a loaf of bread, an eggplant, a bagel or even an avocado, depending on your… taste.

Or, if you’re feeling particularly festive, you can pick up a candy corn purse for the ~spooky season~.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on the CHEESE PLATTER purse.

Unfortunately, there is a wee bit of bad news on this one – the price.

The Bubble O’Bill bag will set you back $418AUD, which isn’t too outrageous considering the hard work that would go into handcrafting it. But I’m just going to go ahead and assume *most* of us aren’t really in the market to spend upwards of $400 on a novelty purse.

But if you’re keen to splash out on a fun purse that is basically guaranteed to have you showered in complements (and hopefully at least one free Bubble O’Bill), ROMMYDEBOMMY is your girl.

You can view the full range on her website here, but I’m just going to warn you: it’ll have you genuinely contemplating buying a loaf of bread handbag.