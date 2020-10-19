In some HUGE news for Blinks everywhere, BLACKPINK star Lisa has been unveiled as the new global brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

Lalisa, or just Lisa as she’s better known as, is the most followed K-Pop star on Instagram with over 40 million followers, and it’s not hard to see why.

Lisa is simply an icon for both beauty and fashion, making her the perfect fit for MAC.

The rapper and dancer has been a huge fan of the brand (and glam in general) for ages now, so it’s honestly a dream come true to be MAC’s new ambassador.

“MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which I’m reminded of every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” Lisa said.

Since she was a little girl, Lisa has always, always, always been interested in makeup and fashion.

“But if I had to choose a time when I officially fell in love with makeup, I would say that was after my debut [with BLACKPINK in 2016].”

In case you’re curious about what one of the world’s biggest stars does as part of her beauty routine every day, Lisa said she loves a natural look.

“I like to start with a simple base and finish with a slightly bolder lip colour to add some vibrance,” she shared, adding that lip products were her very first purchase from MAC.

But beauty isn’t just about glam. To Lisa, it’s about one’s inner-self and attitude – makeup and styling are just the “cherries on top”.

You can check out Lisa’s campaign with MAC online – yes, there’s already a virtual line.

For all the aspiring pop artists out there, Lisa also has some advice for you.

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is,” she said. “If you trust in yourself and fight for it until the end, your dreams WILL come true. You can do it!”

And if you want to see just where hard work and determination can take you, absolutely check out Netflix’s new documentary about BLACKPINK.

Light Up The Sky is an intimate look at the girl group’s journey from trainees to dominating the Coachella stage in 2019.

After years of hard work – long hours, countless flights, and lots of tears (both happy and sad) – Lisa said her driving forces are her BLACKPINK members and the fans.

“Thank you for always being there for me through all the happiest and the saddest moments,” Lisa said. “I am truly grateful.”

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky is streaming now on Netflix.