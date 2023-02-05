In news that will send my fashion sense further into a worrying abyss, fans have tracked down the Etsy store from which Beyonce bought her disco ball cowboy hat. I’ll take seven!

I you were one of the many folks who saw Queen Bey’s Renaissance World Tour announcement this past week and thought “I reckon I’d look good in that cowboy hat too”, then listen close.

Abby Misbin is a designer based in the USA who has made custom hats since 2020.

In an interview with TMZ, Misbin said one of Beyonce’s stylists slid into her DM’s all the way back in June.

In what soon became a hot contender for bargain of the century, the custom hat designer ended up parting ways with the accessory for USD $215 ($310 AUD).

Surely Beyonce’s team could’ve tipped her a few (thousand) dollars?

In a massive boost for both Misbin’s design clout and bank balance, she experienced an influx in sales after the tour announcement.

Prior the Beyonce’s boost, she’d normally receive five to six orders a week. After it, she was receiving 60 orders a day per Complex.

She even had to enlist the helping hands of her sister after confessing she could literally only make two hats per day by herself. Those bits of mirror ball don’t glue themselves on the cowboy hat!

This wholesome story very nearly makes up for the fact that Beyonce looks to have left Australia off the list of cities she’s popping into on her global tour.

I shake my shimmering cowboy hat in disgust!

Whatever’s happening over there in the Bey camp, we’re waited with bated breath for the Renaissance World Tour to come to us. Not giving up on the hope that easily, Miss Carter.

Tickets for the newly announced dates in Europe are set to go on sale from February 8 through Ticketmaster while verified presales for the North American shows are open now.

Good luck and may the hive be in your favour.