Iso is over (for the most part) which means you actually do need good winter jackets again. Gone are the days of buying up big on trackie dacks, now it’s all about solid outerwear that can handle the elements.

While winter coats will also do the trick, sometimes your vibe just doesn’t suit that kinda fancy shit. You want casual, and goes-with-jeans-always.

We’ve rounded up the best winter jackets, from leather to bomber, suede to denim.

THE ICONIC

Carhartt Michigan Coat, $249.95

STYLERUNNER

New Guard Galaxy Puffer, $229

UNIQLO

Ultra Light Down Jacket, $109.90

MYER

Industrie The New Bayou Jacket, $99.95

MYER

Blaq Leopold Jacket, $139.96

BOOHOOMAN

Big & Tall Acid Wash Denim Jacket, $79

GENERAL PANTS

Insight Pixie Jacket, $149.95

COTTON ON

Gemma Cord Zip Through, $59.99

P.E NATION

Off Side Jacket, $420

PATAGONIA

Bivy Down Jacket, $349.95

GENERAL PANTS

Arvust Emmerson Jacket, $189.95

MCTAVISH

Offshore Jacket, $159.95

BILLABONG

New Days Jacket, $139.99

BOOHOO

Bakers Coat, $199.95

GENERAL PANTS

Spencer Project Harrington Check Jacket, $129.95

COTTON ON

Jacs Teddy Jacket, $79.99

STYLERUNNER

Flightmode Radial Puffer Jacket, $199.99

THE ICONIC

Staple Superior Wellington Bomber Jacket, $59.99

FORMER

The Hunt NYC X Former Leather Jacket, $581.32

CRITICAL SLIDE SOCIETY

Live Nation jacket, $139.95

ZARA

Double-Faced Jacket, $219

ASOS

DESIGN Curve Washed Oversized Jacket, $60.80

RHYTHM

Monterey Jacket, $129.99

PATAGONIA

Retro-X Bomber Jacket, $229.95

THRILLS

Legion Jacket, $169.99

ASOS

Only Curve Shearling Jacket, $52.50

MCTAVISH

Shipsterns Jacket, $249.95

LEVI’S

Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $199.95

GENERAL PANTS

Insight Civil Denim Jacket, $109.95

BILLABONG

Woodlands Jacket, $159.99

JOHNNY BIGG

Black Noah Water Resistant Jacket, $179.99

THE ICONIC

Insight Nickelson Jacket, $179.95

BARNEY COOLS

Regal Puffer Jacket, $189.95

LEVI’S

Dad Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $199.95

NASTY GAL

Leather And Lace Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $121

THRILLS

Rose Sherpa Jacket, $179.99

NASTY GAL

Longing For You Faux Leather Jacket, $176

HUFFER

Mens Oversize Superdown, $629.90
READ MORE
26 Luxe Trackie Sets To Buy Because Loungewear Is Basically Smart Casual At This Point

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.