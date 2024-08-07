12 Pairs Of The Best Running Leggings If You’re Looking For A New City2Surf Kit

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re new to running or running your third city to surf, you know the struggle behind finding the perfect pair of tights. Most of us can agree that it takes a lot of trial and error to find a pair of running leggings that suit your body shape and needs.

The perfect pair of running tights need to tick a few boxes. They need to be lightweight, but still supportive. They need a waistband that won’t slide down while you’re running, but they still need to allow you to breathe. And most of the time, you also want them to have a pocket to hold all your running essentials, if you’re not someone who wears a running vest or belt.

So how do you find this magical pair of leggings? Well, hopefully, we can help. We’ve scoured the Internet and read hundreds of reviews to help you find the best pair of running leggings to suit your needs. From pre-natal running tights to reflective leggings for those early AM strides, we’ve found a pair for everyone.

Here’s what we’ve come up with.

READ MORE 10 Of The Best Running Shoes To Buy If You’re About To Wreck Your Old Faithfuls At The City To Surf

The Best Running Leggings in Australia for 2024

The Best Overall Running Leggings: Lululemon Fast and Free Reflective High-Rise Tight 28″

The Fast and Free collection was designed specifically for running and has reflective details, a tighter waistband and continuous drawcord to help keep your leggings in place while you run. Plus, they have two drop-in side pockets for all your bits and bobs. Why the people love ’em: They don’t budge with cardio, yet move with the body well for pilates. Food for thought: According to some runners, these give a little so it might be worth trying on some sizes in-store or ordering a size down so they stay tight. Shop Lululemon, $149

The Best Running Tights for Long Distance: Nike Go Women’s Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets

The Nike Go Leggings are the brand’s designated running tights. They’re sleek, high-waisted, supportive in all the right places, and stay up while you work out. Plus, they have multiple pockets so you carry everything you need. Why the people love ’em: We’re happy to report that they are squat-proof, lightweight, thin enough to feel like skin but thick enough not to be see-through. Food for thought: According to reviews, these babies run a little small, so it could be worth buying a size up. Shop Nike, $130

The Best Running Leggings with Pockets: LSKD Fusion Full-Length Tights

The LSKD Fusion Full-Length Tights literally have 6728 5-star reviews, they’re just that good. Why the people love ’em: “Great for running, love the no front seam. Fabric is great and squat proof, good fit overall.” Food for thought: Because they’re made from a heavier fabric, they might be too hot for summer. Shop LSKD, $95

The Best Maternity Running Tights: 2XU Prenatal Active Tights, $149.99

We’d go as far as to say that 2XU’s Prenatal Active Tights are some of the best on the market. In addition to being activewear tights, they also feature a graduated compression to promote blood flow and alleviate tired and swollen legs and feet. Plus, the breathable seam-free stomach panel provides maximum comfort and support for growing bellies. Why the people love ’em: The compression is helpful if you’re pregnant and struggling with varicose veins. Food for thought: The only downside is the lack of pockets. Shop 2XU, $149.99

The Best Winter Running Leggings: Lululmeon Cold Weather High-Rise Running Tight 28″

For those of you running in cooler climates, it’s probably worth investing in a cool pair of winter leggings. These tights are made from a warm technical fleece and have water and wind-repellent panels to shield you from the elements. Why the people love ’em: The fleece is cosy and keeps you warm while you run! Food for thought: They weren’t designed for year-round use, so if you’re on a budget, maybe opt for a non-fleecy pair. Shop Lululemon, $239

The Best Summer Running Tights: Leelo Active Sculpt Full-Length Leggings

While these might not be the best for your next marathon, they’re a great summer daily set. The fabric is buttery soft while still being supportive in all the right spots. It was also designed to have a tapered, high-waisted band, so it shouldn’t fall down when you run. Why the people love ’em: Aside from being good for the casual runner, they have no front seam (read: no camel toe). Food for thought: We would say these are more of a short run kinda tight. Shop Leelo, $89.95

The Best Plus-Sized Running Leggings: Active Truth Smart Pocket Full-Length Tight

Active Truth is known for being one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands in Aus. These tights hug your body and support you with every stride. Why the people love ’em: So many reviewers agree that these don’t fall down or roll while you’re running. Food for thought: Honestly, the majority of reviewers have no notes. It’s nothing but love. Shop Active Truth, $134.99

The Best Petite Running Tights: Aimn Black Core Petite Tights

A moment for the petite girlies. The fit is the same as the Aimn Core Tights you know and love only with a shorter inseam length! No more getting your tights chopped off. Why the people love ’em: They feel like a second skin. Food for thought: They only have one back pocket, so if you’re someone who likes to carry a few running essentials, you’ll probably need a vest or belt. Shop Aimn, $99

The Best Reflective Running Leggings: Lorna Jane Night Runner Full-Length Leggings

If your 9-5 has you up and running in the early hours of the AM, it’s worth investing in a pair of reflective running leggings. We like these Lorna Jane ones because they have bonded reflective taping and a reflective logo badge for extra visibility. Why the people love ’em: They’re as comfortable as they are supportive. Food for thought: If you’re someone who is used to all-black tights, the white reflective taping might throw you off a little. Shop Lorna Jane, $135

The Best Running Tights Under $50: Cotton On Women’s Active High Waist Core Tight

If you’re looking for an affordable running tight, Cotton On’s Active High Waist Core Tight is a great option. They’re a comfortable fit, while still being supportive while you run. Why the people love ’em: They’re as comfortable as they are supportive. Food for thought: Almost perfect — just needs a phone pocket. Shop Cotton On, $39.99

The Best 7/8 Running Leggings: Nimble In Tempo 7/8 Legging

If you were already a fan of Numbles Stash & Dash 7/8 Legging, this is the updated version. It’s got a soft edge waistband, two side pockets, and a drawcord in the waistband so any pocket weight won’t cause slippage while you run. Why the people love ’em: Super comfy tights, once they are on they don’t move. Food for thought: It’s a limited size range. Shop Nimble, $129

The Best Cropped Running Tights: Under Armour Women’s HeatGear No-Slip Waistband Capris

If you prefer to run in a more capri-style legging, these babies are what ’90s dreams are made of. They come with a double-sided silicone print inside the waistband to keep it from slipping or sagging as you move. Why the people love ’em: They’re comfortable, affordable and stay put. Food for thought: These UnderArmour Capris sell out fast, so you’ve got to be quick when you’re shopping for them. Shop UnderArmour, $55

Need some new runners to go with those leggings? Right this way, please.

Image Credit: Active Truth Instagram / Aimn Instagram / LSKD Instagram