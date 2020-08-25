Winter will soon be pissing off and my god I couldn’t be happier about it. That being said, it’s been an excellent excuse to wear all your warm clothes and lay inside in the foetal position. Just throwing it out there, that puffer jackets are where it’s at when it comes to rugging up, at least for me.

Puffy jackets have really exploded in popularity recently and it’s not hard to see why. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be snug as a bug? I’m now on the hunt for the perfect one out of all the puffer jackets in Australia, and you’re coming with me on this journey. Hopefully because you actually want to.

I’ve done some digging and found loads. Quick note – not all puffer jackets are the same. Some are filled with polyester, some with down, some with more ethical down (as in, there is some form of transparency around where the down comes from).

Generally speaking polyester fill can be great for general cool temps, but if you’re, say, heading into some sub zero business you might want to get a down-filled puffer. Then again, if the polyester fill is dense enough it can be a great vegan option – just do some research.

Here are a bunch of ops for ya.

KATHMANDU

Frisco Men’s Down Jacket, $449.98

PATAGONIA

Men’s Silent Down Jacket, $399.95

THE NORTH FACE

Women’s Metropolis Parka III, $500

ICEBREAKER

Men’s Collingwood Jacket, $449.99

THE ICONIC

Champion Rochester Puffer Jacket, $129.95

HUFFER

WMNS Superdown Jacket, $519.90

THE ICONIC

Atmos&Here Short Puffer Jacket, $119.95

KATHMANDU

Heli Men’s 600 Fill Lightweight Down Jacket, $249.98

ASOS

DESIGN Dark Future Puffer, $130

HUFFER

Mens Gore Superdown Jacket, $679.90

ICEBREAKER

Women’s Collingwood 3Q Hooded Jacket, $499.99

ASOS

Pull & Bear Join Life Puffer, $52

THE NORTH FACE

Men’s Down Sierra Jacket, $550

FACTORIE

Hooded Puffer, $55.96

COTTON ON BODY

The Mother Puffer, $41.99

SPORTSGIRL

Puffer Jacket, $54.98

LULULEMON

In A Flurry Parka, $379

UNIQLO

Men Ultra Light Down Jacket, $129.90

ZARA

Women’s Oversized Puffer Jacket, $99.00

NIKE

Women’s Sportswear Synthetic Fill Jacket, $115.99

ZARA

Men’s Water Repellent Puffer Jacket, $59.95

MACPAC

Women’s Halo Hooded Down Jacket, $129.99

INDUSTRIE

The Meribel Puffer Jacket, $159.95
Image: Cotton On