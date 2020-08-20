Whether you’re in lockdown, locked into your own state or just sick and tired of the relentless shit 2020 has been slinging at us since January, let me tell you a thing – you deserve some GLITTER.
Or frills! Or large sleeves! Or latex! Whatever your OTT vibe, investing in something fancy and eye-grabbing can really make your week. Obviously don’t go buying a million things for no reason – let’s not contribute to landfill waste – but just one fun thing that you can wear around the house, the first day you can actually have a party again, and then re-wear for all parties in future? That’s worth it.
As all the fashion brands emerge from the loungewear influx and start bringing the drama again, I’ve rounded up some seriously “LOOK AT MOI” outfits for you. Treat yourself.
Winona
Alice McCall
Dyspnea
Glassons
Meshki
Glue Store
Spell
Winona
General Pants
ASOS
ASOS
Barney Cools
Double Rainbouu
The Iconic
Pretty Little Thing
Nasty Gal
Showpo
Princess Polly
Revolve
Double Rainbouu
Faithfull
Princess Polly
PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.