Whether you’re in lockdown, locked into your own state or just sick and tired of the relentless shit 2020 has been slinging at us since January, let me tell you a thing – you deserve some GLITTER.

Or frills! Or large sleeves! Or latex! Whatever your OTT vibe, investing in something fancy and eye-grabbing can really make your week. Obviously don’t go buying a million things for no reason – let’s not contribute to landfill waste – but just one fun thing that you can wear around the house, the first day you can actually have a party again, and then re-wear for all parties in future? That’s worth it.

As all the fashion brands emerge from the loungewear influx and start bringing the drama again, I’ve rounded up some seriously “LOOK AT MOI” outfits for you. Treat yourself.

Winona

Rhapsody Dress, $369.95

Alice McCall

Magic Moment Playsuit, $360

Dyspnea

Riff Raff Crop Top, $149

Glassons

Animal Maxi Slip Skirt, $49.99

Meshki

Daphne Top, $169

Glue Store

The Simpsons X Vans Tee, $99.95

Spell

Carmen Boots, $449

Winona

Musette Coat, $349.95

General Pants

TWIIN Statuesque Midi Dress, $89.95

ASOS

LUXE Cowl Neck Dress, $56

ASOS

DESIGN Shirt, $50

Barney Cools

Holiday Shirt, $99.95

Double Rainbouu

Super Paradise Hawaiian Shirt, $195

The Iconic

Bec + Bridge Delphine Dress, $300

Pretty Little Thing

Plus Lime Shacket, $72

Nasty Gal

Flare To Join Us Top, $55

Showpo

Dermot Bodysuit, $59.95

Princess Polly

Ziggy Shirt, $60

Revolve

Jonathan Simkhai 2 Pack Masks, $60.64

Double Rainbouu

Animal Kingdom Shirt, $220

Faithfull

Robina Top, $169 and Celia Skort, $199

Princess Polly

Motel Prapa Top, $58

