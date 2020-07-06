Winter is gross, there I said it. Summer is all strappy tops and salty hair, while winter is just me freezing my ass off at all times with scaly skin. A multi-use body balm was never something I imagined would be part of my daily skincare routine, but here we are, friends.

I always found the concept of multi-use body balms a bit odd. Mainly because I find the concept of multi-use anything odd – like those shower gel / shampoo / god knows what else things.

But then I developed some extremely sexy adult eczema. My new dry, scaly patches really needed the TLC only a balm could give, and all of a sudden I was deeply obsessed with these multi-use body balm things.

Now, I’ve tried plenty. Here are my hot favourites.

I bought this on a trip to Alice Springs before lockdown, and my god – it is good. It’s not a multi-use balm you could, say, put on cracked lips. But for dry, irritated patches it is a god send. It’s a bit stinky but honestly, if you’re struggling as much as I am with winter eczema flare-ups you really won’t care.

This ancient-looking balm got me with it’s 70s retro text, but kept me with it’s phenomenal, soothing powers. It’s great for daytime use on eczema and dry patches because it’s a body balm that doesn’t smell horrible. So I usually use this in the day, and Arrethe at night.

This tiny tub uses bio-fermented coconut extract to bring the anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal goodness of coconut into your skincare routine. This is the balm I use on my face – I put it on my eyes, which get notoriously dry and are prone to eczema, every night before bed. I also use it on my lips, and any dry spots on my face.

I mean, you buy this because you love the smell of roses. It smells AMAZING. Like actual rose petals. It’s a very luxe lip balm, but you can also use it on cuticles and dry patches. I wouldn’t say use this on eczema since it’s fragranced, but it’s delightful if you just need a lush balm for lips and some smaller dry patches.

This is expensive so I broke my rules ONCE, but damn it’s good. I felt it needed mentioning since it’s really helped me. It’s more of a thick moisturiser for anyone with extremely dry skin/eczema-prone skin, I genuinely feel like it’s improved my skin barrier function and helped reduce flare ups of eczema. Reviews on Mecca credited it as helping with acne scarring, too.

This cult balm has been around forever, and uses olive oil, beeswax, honey and propolis extract to do its work. I find this one the best for really dry, hard areas like heels and elbows, and it’s a fantastic barrier to add on top of eczema creams or to dry skin before bed.

