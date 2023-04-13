10 Bathrobes Worth Investing In So You Can Sashay Around The House Like The Sloth You Are

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As the winter chill rolls in, there’s nothing more cosy and enticing than being snuggled up in a luxury bathrobe. Dressing gowns are the pinnacle of loungewear, and the only appropriate attire for winter (and the Sunday scaries) in this writer’s humble opinion, office days be damned.

Whether you like a luxe, personalised bathrobe, the fluffiest one there is on the internet, or something a little lighter to layer over ya flannel pjs, the variety of bathrobes available online are endless. Especially when you consider the fact that a bathrobe’s leisure potential knows no bounds, from cooking with a glass of red in hand to binge-watching the latest TV series, they’re the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of luxury bathrobes available in Australia so you feel a little more Hilton than Holiday Inn while sashaying around the house.

The Best Bathrobes

Oodie Happy Flowers Robe

Oodie Happy Flowers Robe, $74, usually $99

Ofc, we have to kick things off by mentioning the legends at Oodie. You know the brains behind the wearable blankets we’re all obsessed with? Well, it turns out they also make bathrobes that are equally as cosy as their blankets. Made from its Toastytek flannel fleece, this robe is perfect for baths, beds, and everything in between.

KIP&CO Lilac Mustard Waffle Bath Robe

KIP&CO Lilac Mustard Waffle Bath Robe, $119

If you run a little hot, this bathrobe from KIP&CO is perfect. Made from a waffle knit blend, it’s lightweight, got generous stretch for layering, a fabric waist tie and handy patch pockets. It also comes in this really cute lilac mustard colourway.

Bras N Things Marshmallow Long Wrap

Bras N Things Marshmallow Long Wrap, $69.99

Ooft, when a robe looks and feels as good as your favourite sweater, you bet your ass that you spend all day at work thinking about snuggling up in it come 5:30pm. The Bras N Things Marshmallow Long Wrap Robe is just that, and it features cuffed sleeves and fluffy material that’s cosy, comfortable and reasonably priced.

Peter Alexander Oatmeal Teddy Gown

Peter Alexander Oatmeal Teddy Gown, $109

This soft, fleece dressing gown from Peter Alexander gives us huge snuggle-up vibes. It’s a relaxed fit, so you can layer up for additional warmth and ties in at the waist. It’s also got cute added features like a hood for extra cosiness and front pockets to put things in like your phone, the remote, and food — the pocket size’s the limit here really, folks.

Cotton On The Hotel Luxe Snuggle Robe

Cotton On The Hotel Luxe Snuggle Robe, $39.99

This luxe snuggle robe from Cotton On looks equal parts bougie and comfy. Made from soft, fluffy polyester, it has a cosy collar, two side pockets, and a waist tie. Seriously, I just wanna touch it through the screen it looks so soft and snug.

Hommey Robe

Hommey Robe, $129

If you’re looking for a dressing gown that looks and feels bougie but won’t cost you a week’s rent, this one from Hommey is it. Plus, they also have matching slippers, so you might as well bag yourself a pair of those while you’re there too.

Calvin Klein Plush Robe

Calvin Klein Plush Robe, $99.95

Don’t worry, fellas, we haven’t forgotten about you! This bathrobe is one of those essentials that you didn’t know you needed until you finally got one. This Hefner-esque bathrobe is bound to be one of the softest, warmest pieces of clothing you could ever own, seriously. It has a large soft collar, two deliciously large pockets (for your phone, remotes etc.) and comes in black and classic navy.

Tommy Hilfiger Waffle Bathrobe

Tommy Hilfiger Waffle Bathrobe, $249

Another option for the guys is this waffle bathrobe from Tommy Hilfiger. It’s perfect for lounging around the house and waiting for your UberEats after work. The bathrobe features an adjustable waist belt, two front pockets and a snug hood.

Marks & Spencer Fleece Dressing Gown

Marks & Spencer Fleece Dressing Gown, $62.50

Marks & Spencer also makes a super affordable fleece dressing gown.

PS Paul Smith Artist Allover Robe

PS Paul Smith Artist Allover Robe, $405

Alright, if you’re really looking to go all out on the bathrobe, this one from PS Paul Smith is definitely on the exxier side. But fuck, it looks sick! It’s made from pure cotton towelling, has two front pockets, has a waist tie and comes in this funky pattern.