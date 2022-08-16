14 Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Won’t Make You Look Like A Forgetful Fuck

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Putting it bluntly, buying gifts for your dad can be a real punish (especially when you only get an indiscernible grunt as a response when asking what they’d like). If you’ve had many a sleepless night over the stress of rocking up to his Father’s Day shindig empty-handed, fret not. Because what’s a helpless gift-giver to do when those closest to you provide zero inspiration? Turn to us of course, smart cookie.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 14 foolproof gifts that even the most difficult of dads will still froth over. Ya welcome!

Flip The Birdie Golf Putting Game ($129.99)

If your old man’s a golfing enthusiast (and doesn’t mind a cheeky nip), this might just be the perfect gift for his man cave.

Glenfiddich 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($70, was $86)

Speaking of, plenty of dads love a cheeky sip of whisky now and then, so why not give him the gift of a bloody good drop? Glenfiddich is a renowned Scotch whisky and has been matured in bourbon oak casks so you know it’ll be lip-smacking good. It’s fresh, it’s fruity, and is said to go well with meat. Dad’ll froth that.

Box of Socks ($29.99)

You can go wrong with a box of socks.

UGG Men’s Scuff Slippers ($130)

Nothing will soothe dad’s wintry sole (pun absolutely intended) like a pair of toasty slippers to warm his tootsies and his heart. Handmade and high-quality, it’s only the best for his feet.

The Aussie Man Dad’s Travel Kit ($69)

Why not go ahead and give dad the gift of impeccable skin? Who knows, he might just get a new hobby out of this one — skincare king coming through.

Hot Sauces of America Gift Box ($91)

If your old man considers himself a bit of a foodie, and isn’t afraid of a little spice, this Hot Sauces of America Gift Box will keep him on his toes.

It features a Chesapeake Bay Sauce (zesty pepper sauce using apple cider vinegar, bay leaves, jalapeños, mustard, and ginger), Georgia Sauce (including blackberries and smoke), Texas Sauce (which is enhanced by serrano peppers and a barbecue rub), Virginia Sauce (think peaches, peanuts, jalapeños, habaneros, rye whiskey, and smoked paprika), and Florida sauce (an orange and ginger flavours are a nod to Florida’s warm, sunny weather).

R.M. Williams City Washbag ($140)

Dad may not be due to travel this year but that shouldn’t stop him from cleaning his crap off the bathroom counter. A wash bag is the handy thing he’d never buy for himself but will use all the time. It’s functional, easy on the eyes and made with the finest leather.

The Wedo Game Family Edition ($29.95)

If dad is big on quality time, this is the best gift money can buy. Basically, it’s a chance to spend quality time with the family away from the screens and bustle of our 21st-century lives. It’s filled with cute activities and questions that’ll bring the whole clan closer together and bring a few laughs.

Kayo Subscription (From $25)

Paps may not be a diehard sports fan but he might be interested in watching the latest boxing match or cricket game. If only there was a convenient way for him to watch all kinds of sports. Oh wait, that’s exactly what Kayo is for.

He can stream AFL, NRL, NBA, MMA — all the abbreviations you can think of. Subscriptions start from $25 a month so you can choose how long you cop it for, but odds are dad will be so hooked he’ll take over payments soon enough. There are also subscriptions for Disney+, Shudder or Binge that might be more his jam.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau De Parfum ($219)

It’s every dad’s god-given right to smell like a champion and this cologne will have him doing exactly that. This is one of the most highly-rated men’s colognes around so you know it’s a goodie. He may still be difficult to buy for but damn he smells delightful.

Braun Series 9 Pro Wet & Dry ($399, was $699)

You probably won’t understand if you don’t have facial hair, but beard care is a legit thing. Trimming, combing, applying the magical oils and wax — caring for a beard is a transcendent experience. All this is to say that dad will love this wet and dry trimmer to keep him looking schmick.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($59)

Get dad the ultimate shed mate, the Echo Dot. The smart device means that he can sing out to Alexa to play music, answer questions, find recipes for the BBQ, read the news, check the weather, set alarms and more. He’ll absolutely love how easy the Echo Dot will make life.

Plus, right now, if you sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $10. Even if you only stick around for the 30-day free trial and sack your subscription thereafter, you’ll still save a nice $49 on an Echo Dot. Nice!

Craft Beer Coopery Gift Box ($77.95, was $82.95)

If your dad loves nothing more than the sounds of a cold beer being cracked at the end of the day, Craft Beer Coopery’s gift box will land you the favourite child status. The gift pack comes with nine different hand-selected craft beers, the limited edition book Australia’s Craftiest Beer, a coupla coasters and, of course, a beer snack of either beef jerky or nuts.

Adidas Performance Adilette Aqua Slides ($35-$40)

Considering we’re about to head into spring, dad might need some new slides to get him through the sunny season. These classic Adidas slides are comfy as fuck and are about to become your old man’s new wardrobe staple. Much slicker than those old pluggers that are about to pop.