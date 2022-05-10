At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the last time you had a good eight hours of sleep was in your mother’s womb, I feel you! And I apologise because I’m not here to tell you the secret to getting a full eight hours. No, I’m here to tell you how to fake ’em by adding a dedicated eye cream to your skincare arsenal.

Yep, that’s right. Eye creams aren’t just another load of beauty BS and marketing. To put it simply, the skin around your peepers is much thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of your face or body. Given that it’s so fragile, it requires a little extra love to help protect it from any kinds of irritation or environmental damage like UV rays and pollution.

But why can’t you just use your regular moisturiser, I hear you ask? Because even though your serums and moisturisers contain all those juicy actives and anti-ageing ingredients, they’re formulated with higher doses of them to penetrate the tougher parts of your skin. This means they’re more likely to irritate your skin. Whereas eye creams offer a gentler formula that ensures maximum efficacy and minimum irritation.

When you consistently use an eye cream, they help combat the signs of ageing (think: crow’s feet and sagging skin), keep the delicate skin hydrated, and fight that dreaded morning puffiness. Overall, they’re formulated to help make you look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when the memory of that thing you said seven years ago keeps you up all night.

Believe me when I tell you that it’s worth adding an eye cream to your morning routine. There are plenty of options out there to choose from. To help narrow down the list, we’ve rounded up the top-rated eye creams on the internet so you can pick your poison, so to speak.

The Best Eye Creams on the Internet

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, $125

The first stop on our tour of the best eye creams is this one from Estée Lauder. Affectionately known as “sleep in a bottle” (by us, lol), this ultra-nourishing eye concentrate is formulated to target the key signs of fatigue, ageing, and pollution around the eye area. It’s loaded with hyaluronic acid, potent antioxidants, and Estée’s exclusive ChronoluxCB complex that helps support the skin’s natural repair process. All of which will leave you looking refreshed and revitalised.

Psst, right now, Estēe Lauder is also offering a free 7-piece gift with any $75+ purchase when you shop online.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex, $152

Next up, we have SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex. Regularly dabbing this silky eye cream around your eye area will help reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and crow’s feet. It’s formulated to be as delicate as it is potent, using a lush combination of proxylane, blueberry extract, and a complex of flavonoids and synergistic peptides to do the hard work for you. It also includes optical diffusers to diffuse light and immediately distract from dull, sleepy-looking eyes.

Medik8 Eyelift Peptides Eye Cream

Medik8 Eyelift Peptides, $89

Plump, smooth and lift your delicate eye area with the advanced Medik8 Eyelift Peptides. Made from a luxe combination of 5 age-defying peptides, this eye treatment reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness while brightening and hydrating the eye area.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Magic Eye Rescue, $86

If you’re already a Charolette Tilbury mega-fan, you’ve probably heard about her magic eye cream. TikTokers are obsessed with just how fast it works to help wake up tired eyes. It’s formulated to smooth, plump, brighten and lock in moisture around the delicate eye area. Whilst reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream

Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream, $72

The Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream literally gives new meaning to the terms bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Formulated with a potent blend of organic kangaroo paw flower, Kakadu plums, cloudberry, red ginseng and quinoa, it’s a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants that helps to boost the skin’s radiance and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Inky List Caffeine Under-Eye Serum

Caffeine Under-Eye Serum, $17

Dare we say it, the Caffeine Under-Eye Serum from Inky List might just be better than your morning coffee. Derived from coffee, it works to relieve water retention, which can be a major cause of puffiness under the eyes. The serum also helps to prevent skin damage from free radicals, which can make dark circles more obvious.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $52

Did you know that your eye area is one of the first places to age due to the extremely delicate skin around it? Hence, an eye cream is needed, like Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. It works to deeply moisturise the skin and prevent dark circles and fine lines from forming. The hero ingredient in this bad boy is natural avocado oil because it’s a rich emollient full of amino acids and vitamins that gently moisturises the eye area for instant hydration.

Sunday Riley AutoCorrect Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Contour Cream

AutoCorrect Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Contour Cream, $97

Say goodbye to dark circles, fine lines and puffiness with this ultra-nourishing eye cream. It works harder than Kris Jenner to refresh and revitalise tired eyes. One swipe instantly delivers a brighter, more lifted look while reducing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.