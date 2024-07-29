15 Body Lotions Worth Lathering Up In If Your Skin’s Looking As Flaky As Your Tinder Date

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I don’t know about you, but winter has wreaked absolute havoc on my skin. It feels like every limb is dry, flaky and somewhat irritated. And let’s be honest, even if you’re super diligent about your seven-step facial skincare routine, your elbows are cracked AF and screaming for attention. So to help solve all your dry skin woes, I’ve found the best body lotions, moisturisers and butters on the Internet.

While lathering your limbs in lotion is that one extra step in your routine that can feel like more of a hassle than it’s worth, when you find the right one, it’s phenomenal. Your skin feels silky smooth, your skin barrier stays healthy, irritation and flakiness disappear, and you can help minimise the crepeying that often happens to ageing skin.

The days of looking down at your bare legs to notice how dry and flaky they are numbered. Here are the best lotions, moisturisers, and body butters to eliminate dry skin.

The Best Body Lotions, Moisturisers & Butters For Winter

This might be the most famous body lotion on the Internet. Mostly because it smells like a delicious blend of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla — AKA so fkn good. As far as body moisturisers go, it’s a rich, fast-absorbing cream that hydrates the skin and leaves it feeling silky smooth. Trust me, like 99 per cent of beauty lovers out there, I’ve tried it. Shop Sol de Janeiro, from $33

Another delicious body butter I’ve had on rotation lately is this Epzen one. It’s a rich combination of three butters (mango seed, cocoa seed and shea) and four oils (coconut, grapeseed, sweet almond and soybean) that work overtime to replenish dry skin. Shop Epzen, $34

QV’s Skin Lotion is a much-loved classic. It’s loaded with skin-loving ingredients that are dermatologist-approved. If your skin is a little on the sensitive side, or you have a skin condition like eczema, dermatitis or psoriasis, this moisturiser will be your best friend this winter. Shop QV Skin, $22.99

Ooft, this lush milky lotion is made with 95 per cent natural ingredients that help to hydrate the skin so you don’t end up looking like a scaly lizard. Shop L’Occitane, $75

Aveeno’s Daily Moisturising Lotion is another really great affordable option. It’s a non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula that’ll hydrate and protect your skin barrier. Shop Aveeno, $17.99 (usually $29.99)

No doubt you’ve seen the Bangn Body’s bright yellow firming lotion all over Instagram. According to the brand, every time it hits the shelves it sells out in less than five hours. So we’re taking that as a sign it’s damn good stuff. Shop Bangn Body, $96

You’ve probably already got a LanoLips lip balm floating around in your handbag, so why not add a moisturiser to your repertoire too? It’ll be the one you reach for when your elbows and knees start to get all crusty throughout winter. Shop LanoLips, $18.95

Bioderma was formulated to be a simple but effective skin barrier repair cream. It’s great for those who like a gentle moisturiser instead of those thicker, highly fragranced body butters. Shop Bioderma, $26.99

Everyone is deeply obsessed with the Cicaplast Baume B5+ from La Roche Posay. It’s an intensely hydrating formula that supports and protects the skin barrier. Shop La Roche Posay, $24.95

If you’re already a fan of Malin + Goetz, it’s worth picking up a bottle of those Vitamin b5 body lotions to add to your arsenal. It’s loaded with the good stuff like fatty acids, avocado and grapeseed oils, and of course, vitamin b5. Shop Malin + Goetz, $66

No your brother’s Vaso. Vaseline’s Intensive Care Deep Restore Body Lotion was formulated with oat extract and ultra-hydrating lipids to combat dry, winter skin. Shop Vaseline, $11.20 (usually $16)

Another one for our sensitive skin girlies is the Dermaveen Extra Hydration Moisturising Lotion. It’s formulated from 100 per cent natural finely milled oats, so it’s kind to dry irritated skin. Shop DermaVeen, $17.99 (usually $29.99)

Ooft, if this is anywhere near as good as the TikTok famous Summer Fridays lip balm, sign us up! Formulated to be a seamless, melt-into-your-skin moisturiser, not only will it hydrate your skin but it’ll leave you smelling amazing, too. It’s a yummy blend of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond. Shop Summer Fridays, $46

If you’re into the whole glazed doughnut skincare routine — à la Hailey Bieber — you’re going to love Weleda Skin Food. It’s a thick, deeply nourishing lotion that was formulated to revive dry, cracked skin. Shop Weleda, $29.95

CeraVe is another classic moisturising lotion for normal to very dry skin. It contains three essential ceramides, which are natural lipids found within the skin and can aid in strengthening and maintaining the skin’s barrier. Shop CeraVe, $23.99

Now that that’s sorted, let’s move on to the best face moisturisers, shall we?

Image Credit: Bangn Body / Sol de Janiero / La Roche Posay / Summer Fridays / L’Occitane