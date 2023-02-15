Could Sea Cucumber Collagen Be The Next Big Ingredient In Skincare? This Aussie Brand Thinks So

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Honestly, skincare can sometimes be the wild wild west. We’ve got people on TikTok bottling semen for serums, seven-step routines for your butt, boobs and balls, and ingredients you can barely pronounce without googling it first. So it is no surprise that this week’s trending ingredient is sea cucumber collagen.

Yep, we’re talking about collagen from those cute little slug-like critters chillin’ on the ocean floor. Queensland-based skincare brand Bescher Beauty believes it’s the next big ingredient in skincare, so much so that it’s made sea cucumber collagen the hero ingredient in its serums and creams. But why sea cucumber, we hear you ask? Because it’s a unique source of marine collagen that repairs skin collagen and elastin protein fibres to repair and protect the skin barrier.

According to the brand, the natural source of collagen also helps reduce inflammation and irritation caused by skin conditions like acne, eczema and rosacea. Consistent use can improve skin tone and even out texture by reducing the appearance of acne scars, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, making it suitable for all skin types.

Let’s take a closer look at the products, shall we?

Sea Cucumber Collagen Regeneration Serum, $119

Bescher’s regenerative serum is a highly concentrated formula that contains sea cucumber collagen, orange stem cells and hyaluronic acid to help boost your skin’s natural collagen production and skin cell turnover, while minimising redness and irritation.

Sea Cucumber Collagen Anti-Ageing Cream, $129

Next up, we have the anti-ageing cream that combines sea cucumber collagen, squalane, hyaluronic acid and Kakadu plum extract to help minimise the early signs of ageing — think dark spots, wrinkles, skin sagging etc.

Sea Cucumber Collagen Calming Cream, $129

If you suffer from skin concerns like eczema, rosacea, and skin irritation, the calming cream might be for you. It’s formulated with ingredients to help heal and protect the skin barrier when it’s suffering from inflammation.

Keen to learn more about this skin-loving ingredient? Head here.