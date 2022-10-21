At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From the moment my boyfriend made me go shopping with him for a beard oil and beard growth kit, my TikTok feed has been unrelentless in serving me facial hair content. For the record, I don’t possess a beard, a moustache, or any kind of facial hair at all for that matter (unless you count that one rogue chin hair that keeps making a resurgence). But according to my new-found For-You page niche and all my friends who have facial hair — the lush, full-bearded look seems to be everyone’s end goal.

But, I’m well-aware that achieving this is much easier said than done. Between beard growth kits taking ages to actually do anything, to having genetics that might not even allow for a full-bodied beard, it’s a much harder slog than you might think.

So, if you or your mate are currently battling patchy, pube-like facial hairs and nothing seems to be sorting ya, let us introduce you to KingPin Beard Co. — the legends who make these epic beard filler pens.

KingPin Beard Co. Beard Pencil Filler, $29.99

With a tailored applicator designed to create realistic hair-like strokes that mimic your real follicles, this pen will give your beard the extra oomph it needs. Oh, and if ya happen to be heading to the beach or wearing it out in the Aussie heat this summer, you’ll be happy to know this baby is waterproof, sweat-proof and smudge-proof. The KingPin Beard Co. gods also reckon it’ll last you up to 24 hours at a time, that’s how durable it is.

Struggling to conceptualise how the actual fuck this pen will help? This TikTok shows you how easy it is to fill in any patchiness and create an illusion of thickness, so now your slick beard can match your fresh fade.

You can nab the pen in a set with the brand’s iconic beard brush if you want a lil’ extra something to help detangle and blend everything out for just $82.99 (usually $99.99).

If you’re reading this now thinking, “nah, my beard is fucking perfect,” I’ll also point out that this baby will do bits for your patchy mo’ or receding hair line, too. For my girlies out there, don’t think you can’t benefit from this, either. Your brows will love ya for it.

The only drawback I can see is that it comes in exclusively brown or black, so apologies to any of my blondies or red-heads out there.

You can shop the best beard filler pencil as well as the rest of the entire KingPin Beard Co. range here. Use code ‘MYSTERY‘ at the checkout for a secret discount.