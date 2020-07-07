The folks over at Bared Footwear have teamed up with Indigenous contemporary artist, Christinaray Weetra, to support Children’s Ground. The organisation is dedicated to supporting and empowering First Nations peoples.

Children’s Ground focuses on creating change with First Nations communities who have been extremely disadvantaged as a result of entrenched inequity. For 25 years, the organisation has worked with Indigenous youth and Elders to strengthen education, health, culture, community, and economic development.

In collaboration with Weetra, Bared Footwear has released the stunning Noddy Weetra Dot sneaker, featuring the artist’s work. For every sneaker sold, $50 will be donated to Children’s Ground.

Weetra, a Warumungu and Arrernte woman, described her artwork as inspired by community. “I believe we are all connected, in people, land and sea, no matter how different we are. Each dot is unique and represents every one of us coming together,” she said.

Bared Footwear / Supplied

If you can’t take your eyes off Weetra’s art, the original piece is actually available for auction. Once sold, Bared Footwear will match the final price and donate all proceeds to Children’s Ground. At the time of writing, the current auction price is at $3,300.

The Noddy Weetra Dot high-top sneaker retails for $239. It features a 12 millimetre heel pitch and a padded heel for extra support. You can suss out all the details, right HERE.

