9 Pressies To Buy V Small Children If You Have No Fkn Idea Where To Start

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s a fact that Christmas is infinitely more fun when you’re a kid — there’s the whole Santa thing, it’s school holidays, you get bulk presents, and life is good. But when you’re a baby or toddler, you’re so tiny you can’t fathom what is going on. But for us people with babies and little ones in our family/friendship circle, we still have to buy them a token gift. So we need gift ideas for babies!

I don’t have a toddler or a baby, but I seem to be surrounded by people who do. So I’ve gone ahead and done the Lord’s work and asked them what the fuck to buy their small children because I have no fucking idea. Here’s my running list of baby/kid pressies ideas, so you can simply ‘add to cart’.

READ MORE 21 Pressie Ideas If You Don't Wanna Completely Disappoint The Lady In Your Life This Xmas

Gift ideas for babies and toddlers

A Novelty Cup

Australiana Sippy Cup by Love Mae, $20

‘Cos BPA-free is good for the environment, and keep cups aren’t just for adults. Love Mae has made these cute-as kiddie cups that will keep drinks cool during what promises to be a sweltering summer. There’s a whole bunch of different animals available if you want to give ~gendered~ baby gifts, but I just love the little yellow koala cup.

Wooden Toys

Hape Maple Blocks, $40

Speaking of good for the environment, how about you ditch plastic toys for good old-fashioned wooden ones? Hape makes the most adorable wood-based toys for little ones, and these building blocks are good for stimulating developing baby brains. Fun and educational — the parents will love ya.

Cute Buckets

Explore & More Zoo Stack & Pour Buckets, $24.95

For babies that can actually use their hands, buckets for the beach or bath, or even backyard are a fun option, and this set from excellent baby product site The Memo is perfect. Fun fact, one of my earliest memories is sitting on a beach playing with my set of Sesame Street buckets, just pouring endless amounts of water and sand into each of them. Simple pleasures and all that.

A Cool Outfit

Hopscotch SS Tee, $39

Iconic Aussie brand Gorman has a kid’s range called PLAYGROUND, and it’s just as colourful as its grown-up’s stuff. Mostly unisex and ranging in sizes from 2 to 5, it’s a good gift for the young, stylish child in your life. Who doesn’t want to wear a matching set featuring boldly coloured animals? I wish it fit me, tbh.

A Sun Hat

Toshi Swim Bell Hat, $39.95

No hat, no play (is that still a thing?), and these hats from Toshi are the bloody cutest for the little tots in your life. A very sensible, sun-safe gift that is also very cool, design-wise. Plus, it’s a swim hat, so it’s perfect for summers by the pool or beach. Genius.

On-Trend Skincare

Bunjie My First Shelfie Bundle was 101.99, now $81.99

Aesthetic skincare brands aren’t just for us adults — Aussie brand Bunjie has the prettiest prods that are also super kind to baby skin, free of parabens, phthalates, PEGs, sulphates (SLS or SLES), EDTA, synthetic fragrance, BHT, BHA, chlorine, benzalkonium chloride, petrochemicals, formaldehyde, nut oils, phenoxyethanol or phenols. I mean, who knew formaldehyde was even in baby products at all?! The mind boggles! Anyway, Bunjie has no nasties and is instead packed with goodness like prebiotics and probiotics. Plus, you can grab yourself a bundle on the Bunjie website and save cash!

A Book

Where’s Mrs Kangaroo? by Ingela P Arrhenius, $13.75

Instead of wasting time in the toy aside for five minutes or choosing an outfit, they’ll soon grow out of, it can be nice to buy a baby a little book for the parentals to read to them. Kids will love the bright colours and cute Aussie critters in this sweet little book by Ingela P Arrhenius, and it’s a super affordable option at an expensive time of year, too.

Useful Bath Stuff

Sylvester Washcloth – Aussie Multi Mix, $49.95

It’s a fact universally known that babies and kids are grubby. They roll around in the dirt, get food all over themselves and throw up at random occasions. So that’s why we love these face washer mits from The Memo — a set of three shaped like little critters. They might actually make the de-griming process fun each night.

This Reusable Colour In Placemat

Hey Doodle Reusable Colour In Placemat, $31.95

Parents are going to love you for this one. This reusable colouring-in placemat is for all those times the folks are at the pub and the kids are bored AF. It at least should provide enough entertainment to get them through a meal, at least.

Got plenty of gift ideas for babies? We’ve also got gift guides for adults here.