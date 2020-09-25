South Australian artist Vincent Namatjira has won the 99th Archibald Prize for 2020, with his portrait of AFL Legend Adam Goodes. He will be taking home $100,000 as the main prize winner.

Vincent is an Aboriginal Australian artist living in Indulkana, in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara in South Australia, whose entry into the Archibald was titled ‘Stand strong for who you are.’ This is the first time in history that an Indigenous artist has won the main prize.

More than 1,000 artists entered the Archibald Prize this year, which was a record amount bolstered by the extension offered to artists thanks to COVID-19.

Similarly, more than 700 entries applied for the Wynne Prize for a total of $50,000. The winner this year was Aboriginal artist Hubert Pareroultja for ‘Tjoritja (West MacDonnell Ranges, NT)’

Meanwhile, this year’s Sir John Sulman Prize winner was Marikit Santiago for her painting ‘The divine’.

The Trustees’ Watercolour Prize 2020 went to Julianne Ross Allcorn for ‘Mollitium 2’, while the Roberts Family Prize 2020 Highly commended prize went to Nyunmiti Burton for ‘Seven Sisters’.

Earlier this week, it was announced that actor, Wongutha-Yamatji man and first-time Archibald Prize entrant Meyne Wyatt won the Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait, ‘Meyne’.

With his win came the announcement of the 55 artists who were in the running for the big prize. Although there can only be one winner, you really need to check out the other entries, because they are all incredible.

When it comes to the Young Archies, there were 1800 entries. There was also a record amount of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander finalists in the running for this year’s main prize, and honestly, we love to see it.

Last year, the Archibald Prize went to Sydney artist Tony Costa, who won for his portrait of Lindy Lee, a practising Buddhist and contemporary artist.