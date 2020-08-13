Wanna change the world and look schmick as hell while you do it? Well, you’re in luck because this year’s AIME hoodies are here and good lord, if they’re good enough for daddy Jock Zonfrillo, they’re good enough for me.

AIME was born 16 years ago (yep, it’s old enough to drive a car) with the hope of creating equality and proving opportunities for marginalised children. But for the last ten years, their Hoodie Day has used stylish clothing to literally help change the world, and this year is no different.

This year’s ReclAIMEd hoodie is not only fashionable AF, but it’s also made from up-cycled old hoodies from the past decade. Oh, and did I mention they’re printed on that sweet, sweet AS Colour goodness?

Three kids from the three continents AIME works on (Africa, America and Australia) came together to produce the design, all sharing a vision of creating a fairer, more equal world.

All profits from any of the apparel on the AIME website goes directly back into funding the “imagination of marginalised kids and a fairer world.” I mean, who doesn’t want a fairer world?

But if you’re still not convinced you’d look bloody schmick in an AIME hoodie, peep these familiar faces rocking theirs on Hoodie Day, which was earlier this week on August 10. But although Hoodie Day is over, it’s still bloody cold and we could all use a new hoodie to keep us warm.

Of course, we had to kick it off with MasterChef dad and Katy Perry-certified daddy Jock Zonfrillo.

Need to see another beautiful human rocking their hoodie to seal the deal? Well, look no further than model/influencer Sarah Ellen.

And hey, the hoodie even copped TV presenter and model Ksenjia Lukich’s coziness tick of approval.

And let’s not forget icon Michelle Law, who looks a million bucks in her AIME hoodie. We simply love to see the support for such a good cause.