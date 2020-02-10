It’s a rare occurrence when every single celebrity nails their awards show red carpet look. But at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, that’s exactly what’s happened.

It’s wild because the actual Academy Awards was a bit of a snooze fest on the fashion front. Then again, maybe everyone takes it easy at the actual awards and saves their artistic creations for the d-floor.

There’s also the fact that the Vanity Fair party allows D-listers in – at least, D-listers for the cinema scene. Models! Teen TV stars! Reality people! Gang’s all here.

Billy Porter

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Eternally fabulous, right down to the bag that I now want.

Charlize Theron

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dressing like the actual Oscar statue but make it chic. I want her to twirl, twirl, TWIRL towards me like a gold tornado and then whip me in the face with the tassels. I won’t be upset.

Hailee Steinfeld

 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

So close to being boring but the netting is such a vibe here.

Lucy Boynton

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Her Oscars red carpet look was so meh but this is so heavenly. Like a giant unicorn fairy floss. I could never wear this, I’d try to eat it after five wines.

Winnie Harlow

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I mean, it’s fucking batshit but it’s also structural and interesting. Plus she’s a model so she knew how to work it. If she stood there all awkward with her hands floppy at her sides – another story.

Gal Gadot

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I LOVE a good faux tuxedo.

Behati Prinsloo

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Ok, not EVERYONE nailed it. This is… something. The visible Kim Craig g-banger? The knee-length (nothing should ever be knee length) skirt? It’s a no from me.

Kaitlyn Dever

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s like Dynasty meets Speak To The Manager meets Addams Family. I’m into it.

Hunter Schafer

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A VISION! This is the shit I live for at the Vanity Fair party. Dramatic, fun ensembles. What a skirt.

Darren Criss

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Versace circa 1995 vibes, you know I love a man who bothers in the fashion department.

Cynthia Erivo

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I’ve just so enjoyed Cynthia’s commitment to wild couture. This is so fun.

Tessa Thompson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I think I would have preferred the bondage strapping as an entire bodice, but I still love the combo here.

Paris Jackson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

More unicorn! It’s a bit “I murdered Big Bird” but the colours are heaven on her.

Abigail Breslin

 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yeah look, I like it? But I also want to rescue her from the feathery sock.

Greta Gerwig & Noah Brumbach

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I’ve so loved Greta’s outfits for the Oscars. I think I would have preferred the skirt to be floor length, but it’s still cute as hell.

Florence Pugh

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This is SO MUCH BETTER than her weird mullet dress for the awards! She’s an art deco vision. I also love the DGAF bun.

Jo Skriver

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I do love the Vanity Fair after party because all the models come in showing us how to work a couture gown on a red carpet. Like this dress would be meh on an actor, but she makes it shine. Let’s burn the sock boots though.

Taylor Hill

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

More models showing us how it’s done! I love the whole retro feel here, she looks like a 1960s showgirl.

Tommy Dorfman

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

WILD stuff but I weirdly back it? You know I love a man in something interesting aside from a tuxedo. This is insane – imagine how cold he is, imagine how many people poked him all “boop!” when they’re drunk through the holes in it.

Aubrey Plaza

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Part of me feels I should hate this but she looks so bloody CUTE.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ok did Kim repurpose some roof insulation into a dress.

Chrissy Teigen

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chrissy looks like she’s emerged from the water to consume men’s souls.

Emily Ratajkowski

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She is literally the only woman in the world who could wear this and not look like a toilet roll.

Hailey Bieber

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s fine. It’s nice! It’s just not wowing me.

Kate Hudson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I loooove Kate in gold (hello, How To Lose A Guy!).

Usher

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I have no idea what’s going on here. Are the shoes attached to the pants? Is that a scarf or a hankie he’s holding? Is it a sleeve? Whatever the case how comfy does he look.

Sandra Oh

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sandra’s Vanity Fair outfit is like a sexy version of her Academy Awards one. I like this one better.

Kylie Jenner

 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Say what you will about the Kardashians, they absolutely NAIL employing stylists who understand their body shape. This is a celebration of Kylie’s curves in the best, most artistic way.

Lana Condor

 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s boring, but she looks beautiful. Who knows, maybe she had a huge fashion meltdown and went with the safe option, which is better than shuffling in feeling like you’re a bejewelled flamingo – all power to her. Sometimes you gotta play it safe.

Haim

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

If you singled them out it’s whatever, but these sisters know how to sister dress like pros. They look phenomenal. It’s like when mum made you and your siblings wear matching Osh Kosh, but the adult version.

Zoe Deutsch

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Snow White vibes are really working for Zoe.

Camila Mendes

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hot damn this is so out there yet fantastic. I don’t even know why I like it – I think it’s the cartoonish quality, like she’s walked out of Alice In Wonderland.

Madelaine Petsch

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A velvet dream.

Lili Reinhart

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I just love all of these hyper-feminine floofy gowns, where they take it to the next level.

Maude Apatow

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Obsessed with the Barbie vibes.

Rowan Blanchard

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

That material! It’s mind-bending in the best way. This might be my favourite dress I think.

Halima Aden

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Again, a model, so naturally excellent at showing off a dress. This is beautiful.

Riley Keough

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Riley shares my love of the 70s, so I always adore what she wears. This is a chill gown considering what we’ve seen, but it’s the one I’d wear (give it to me, Riley).

Karamo Brown

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This is MY Prince Eric.

Suki Waterhouse

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The marble undies! The detail on the neckline! This is best on ground, I think.

