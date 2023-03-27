The AFL has launched an investigation to identify the dickhead St Kilda fan who racially abused Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan over the weekend.

Per The Herald Sun, Ugle-Hagan is spending time away from the club after the vile incidents, which occurred during and following the Bulldogs’ 51-point loss to the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Ugle-Hagan was racially abused on social media after the game, as well. Absolutely disgusting stuff.

The AFL Integrity Unit and the Saints are investigating the incident and are trying to track down the revolting person who made the racist comments.

fuck this ongoing racist shit. solidarity with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and every Aboriginal player.



cancel the membership of whoever it was, as a start. https://t.co/SEvS0oTGIB — Jordy Silverstein (@jordana_s_) March 26, 2023

It comes after the Bulldogs released a statement on Sunday condemning the “harmful and abhorrent racist remarks” directed at Ugle-Hagan.

“Racism of any kind does not belong in our game, nor in our society. We cannot tolerate it,” the statement read.

“Comments like these are extremely upsetting and cause significant hurt and harm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. They are said to intentionally harm, and we continue to be confronted by them as a community.

“We’re saddened by the constant need to reinforce the negative impact this has on the individuals concerned, and all First Nations people.

“We will continue to make a stand and call out this behaviour, and use our voice to further educate our fans and the wider community.

“The club is supporting Jamarra, his family, and others within the club who have justifiably been impacted by this event.”

On Twitter, Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains said the racist abuse was “beyond disgusting” and “horrific on every level”.

Beyond disgusting comments at any time let alone in this day and age. Just horrific on every level. https://t.co/p1MLPBIJb9 — Ameet Bains (@Ameet_Bains) March 26, 2023

The Saints also released a statement on Sunday, which said the club won’t stand for “repugnant instances of racism”.

“The club takes these matters incredibly seriously and condemns vilification of any kind,” the statement read.

“To be repeatedly addressing these repugnant issues of racism is a blight on our game and society.

“We will continue to stamp out and call out this unacceptable behaviour by having these important conversations, as well as make ongoing education available for the wider community.

“As a club, we are committed to building greater awareness of the harm caused through comments such as these.”

Saints chief executive Simon Lethlean said on Monday he can’t believe fans are still directing racist vitriol at players of colour — especially seeing as the club is preparing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nicky Winmar‘s defiant stand against racism at Victoria Park, when he lifted his Saints jersey, pointed to his skin and shouted, “I’m black and I’m proud to be black,” at the opposition spectators who were hurling racist abuse at him.

I’ve seen what was said to @westernbulldogs Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and it’s putrid. If any sporting code is serious about stamping out racism, this person needs a life ban & be made an example of. Let’s see their face! In 23 days it’s Winmar’s 30 yr anniversary of his stance! #racism pic.twitter.com/INQQgP25gO — Nova Peris OAM OLY (@NovaPeris) March 27, 2023

“It’s 30 years and two weeks since Nicky Winmar made (his) statement … to still be dealing with stuff like this now is completely inappropriate,” Lethlean said, per news.com.au.

“We all despair if a player of any background can’t feel safe in their workplace and people in the crowd think it’s OK to say those things.

“We encourage all fans to call out this behaviour, to stop it, to teach your kids what is right.

“Nicky did what he did because he didn’t feel safe and feel respected. It’s still happening.”

He said the Saints are doing everything in their power to find the shitbag who racially abused Ugle-Hagan, and they would “absolutely” have their membership cancelled if the fucker was found to be a member.