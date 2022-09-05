Former North Melbourne player Wayne Carey has stood down from his plum Channel 7 AFL commentary gig after he was caught with a bag of white powder. The incident occurred while Carey was in WA covering the AFL finals and attended a Perth casino last Thursday night.

Per the Herald Sun, the 51-year-old was gambling at Crown Burswood when a zip-lock bag containing a “white powder” dropped onto the table from Carey’s pocket.

An employee raised the alarm and Carey was reportedly questioned by Crown security. Shortly after this, Carey and his group of friends left the venue.

According to the Herald Sun, Lewis Martin, Channel 7’s managing director in Melbourne, said: “I have spoken to Wayne and he has agreed to stand aside, pending an investigation.”

Speaking to The Age, Wayne Carey confirmed he departed Crown after the incident but denies that the substance was illegal.

“It was not an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” Carey told The Age. “They just said it’s not a great look, I understood that, and we left without incident.”

Sources close to the AFL great told the Herald Sun that the substance was in fact “crushed up anti-inflammatory drugs”.

Despite this, the outlet reports that Wayne Carey has been banned for two years from Crown Resorts premises. This will affect his ability to attend the upcoming Brownlow Medal ceremony, to be held at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium on September 19.

Per the Herald Sun, a spokesperson for Crown said: “We are aware of a recent incident at Crown Perth where a patron was escorted from the premises. The incident was handled within our standard procedures and due to privacy reasons, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Wayne Carey has enjoyed a long career in the football media, despite a career marred by controversy. Back in 2008, Carey was let go by both the Nine Network and 3AW following several altercations with police attending alleged incidents involving Carey’s then-partner.

The 2008 incident followed on from years of repeated indiscretions, including Carey pleading guilty to indecent assault in 1997 for grabbing a stranger’s breast in a Melbourne street, and assaulting a female police officer in Miami in 2007 after they responded to a call regarding Wayne Carey allegedly glassing a girlfriend.