Can we please have a moment of silence for Collingwood star Trey Ruscoe’s mum? She’s not dead or anything, she’s just a legend.

After the Collingwood recruit scored his first goal in the AFL, mum Fiona had to announce that she actually missed the iconic moment because she was too busy “having a durry.”

“I didn’t see the actual goal because I was out the back and everyone started screaming when he marked it,” Fiona told SEN Breakfast. “So I came running in just as the ball was going through the goalposts. I didn’t actually see what happened before that and I haven’t had a chance to go back and watch a replay.”

Later in the interview, she clarified that she ducked out for a quick durry (a move we’ve all made at a footy watch party before).

“I was just having a little smoke. I’m trying to give up so I was just having a quick durry out the back. Don’t tell Trey!”

The news comes just days after Fiona went viral for yelling “fuck off” on a filmed phone call when Trey told her he’d be making his AFL debut.

“@ AFL players in hubs: remember to call your mum once in a while,” Collingwood tweeted

“What, did the whole team fall over or something?” She says in the video.

We simply must protect this woman at all costs.

Fiona Truscoe for Prime Minister.