As far as sporting content goes, young AFL players phoning home to tell their parents that they’re gonna make their debut is the pinnacle of good gear. You can hook that shit directly to my veins. A sobbing Dad on speakerphone telling his boy how proud he is? Phenomenal stuff. Someone’s Nan screaming after the coach gets handed the phone to confirm? Sensational stuff. But thanks to young Collingwood gun Trey Ruscoe – and more importantly his absolute instant classic of a Mum – we now have a new high water mark for that already rich genre.

Ruscoe is set to make his AFL debut for the Pies this afternoon when Collingwood takes on Sydney in Brisbane (a style of sentence my head will probably never fully comprehend) and after learning of his call up to the senior side, he took the time to FaceTime his Mum to let her know.

What follows is one of the all-time great Mum bakes. An absolute masterclass in legend Mum behaviour. Ruscoe’s absolute champion of a Mum stitches him up tighter than a footy itself right in front of his teammates.

Honestly, the whole exchange is a thing of beauty.

@ AFL players in hubs: remember to call your mum once in a while. ???? The moment Trey Ruscoe called his mum to let her know some news. pic.twitter.com/8fxmpoHB52 — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) August 5, 2020

Far out, what a stone cold savage. It’s hard to pick a standout from the many, many classic moments in that. “What have you done? What do you want?” is a sterling response to your boy saying “I’ve got something to tell ya.”

But realistically, you cannot ever go past the heaving burn of “what, did the whole team fall over or something did they?”

That alone probably earns her a Collingwood life membership. Trey’s still gotta earn it the old fashioned way, but Mum can have one now.