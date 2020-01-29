While we bide our time waiting for confirmation on whether or not various gaming types really are working on that fabled Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 remake, the man himself has announced a very cheeky tour of Australia. Better yet, he’s bringing a full-on THPS cover band on the road with him.

Tony Hawk will be venturing to Australia this coming April for a pair of special In Conversation appearances, that’ll double as raucous gigs thanks to the presence of a band belting out the biggest hits from the iconic game series’ even more iconic soundtracks.

The two shows, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney, will feature Hawk appearing on stage to tell stories, answer questions, and generally shoot the shit on his legendary career.

Accompanying that will be a set by the Sydney-based Birdman: Or The Unexpected Virtue Of A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Cover Band, who you may remember were flown out to San Diego last June by Hawk himself to play a special gig commemorating the 20th anniversary of the original THPS, in a set that culminated with Hawk joining them to belt out a tune.

Tony Hawk’s Q&A sessions will be run by former Channel [V] presenter Danny Clayton, with a set from the band to follow, whose past shows have run the full gamut from Ace Of Spades to Guerilla Radio and beyond.

Australia! I’ve teamed up with the guys in @BirdmanTHPS for a couple of intimate gigs (speaking & music) over Easter weekend. Stoked to get back to Oz! A few VIP tickets are available for those who want to hang out before/after. See you soonish.

Info: https://t.co/SVINc9l8xc pic.twitter.com/6WGDjQibWk — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 28, 2020

Tickets for both shows are on sale right now. Full date, venue, and ticket info comin’ at you red hot.

TONY HAWK – AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2020

with BIRDMAN: Or The Unexpected Virtue Of A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Cover Band



Monday, April 13th – The Forum, Melbourne VIC (Tickets)

Tuesday, April 14th – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW (Tickets)