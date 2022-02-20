Australia’s biggest sport and entertainment venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has just broken the hearts of grease-lovers around Australia. It was announced today that the ‘G is getting rid of iconic fast-food restaurants like Red Rooster to make way for a bougie new wave of food joints.

Picture the scene:

You’re walking into the MCG a solid 43 minutes before an AFL game. The train came on time for once.

It’s chilly outside so you’ve got your club’s beanie and scarf on. You feel warm and cozy on the outside. But you’re still cold on the inside.

There’s only one thing that can hit the spot and it’s a box of (albeit insanely overpriced) Red Rooster chippies.

But alas, no longer.

The MCG’s new lineup of eateries will be headlined by celebrity fine-dining chef Guy Grossi who will be turning the MCC committee room into a mini Italian restaurant as per the Herald Sun.

hearing a lot of positive chat about Guy Grossi’s plan to replace red rooster with deconstructed meat pies at the footy pic.twitter.com/dncZiTqdaF — Dave Krantz (@weskrantz) February 20, 2022

Fans haven’t taken too kindly to this new bougie food overhaul. They expressed their horror on Twitter.

One fan riffed that Grossi would turn the MCG into a haven for polenta chips.

guy grossi will replace red rooster chips with polenta chips at the mcg and it should be considered a crime — andie (@anndeejam) February 20, 2022

Another argued that if they were gonna be spending a ridiculous amount of money on inarguably overpriced food, they’d want to spend it on Red Rooster’s chicken and chips.

No Red Rooster at the MCG anymore. Disgrace. Nobody wants $70 gourmet meals at the footy. They want $70 chicken and chips. https://t.co/SIeS6qwAnn — Nic Negrepontis (@NicNegrepontis) February 20, 2022

Sometimes The Simpsons can express our truest feelings better than we ever could.

Imagine a world in which Nick Duigan couldn't have a red rooster flayva sub before dominating an elimination final. Un-Australian. https://t.co/hxPig0cmnm pic.twitter.com/hPHgCy7bDt — Carlton Cheersquad (@CFCCheersquad) February 20, 2022

The MCG has indicated that they’ll be replacing Red Rooster by adding two new food franchises to the lineup.

The stadium is hoping to win over fans in 2022 with Gami Chicken and Royal Stacks. But it’s gonna be an uphill battle for both chains to fill the Red Rooster-shaped hole in every Melbournian’s heart.

Fans will get to decide for themselves whether the replacements are worthy or not this Sunday at the T20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka. Non-cricket fans will need to wait until the 2022 AFL season.

The opening game at the MCG will be a grand final rematch between Melbourne and the Bulldogs on March 16.