Matildas Could Be Without Another Captain This Olympics After Steph Catley Suffers Leg Injury

As Australia’s favourite sports team the Matildas (based on record TV viewership) look towards the Paris Olympics, a lingering injury could mean that captain Steph Catley might have to sit out of the team’s opening match.

After an announcement earlier this week about which Tillies will play in an upcoming Olympics warm-up game against Canada, the current captain of the squad was not on the list, as she is suffering an undisclosed injury to her lower leg.

This comes as a blow to the Matildas, who have already had to rule out another captain’s Olympic dreams due to an injury when Sam Kerr (your girlfriend’s dream girlfriend) ruptured her ACL while playing for her club.

Even worse, Matildas’ beloved coach Tony Gustavsson confirmed that he was unsure if Catley would get to play in the game after the Canada friendly match — AKA the Tillies’ first game at the Paris 2024 Olympics against Germany.

“It’s a bit too early to say,” said Tony G.

Steph Catley. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The coach also confirmed that defender Kaitlyn Torpey will be recovering from a leg injury and could miss the game too.

“They’re both on individual plans. They both came in with issues into camp. I trust the medical team as always to do individual plans for the players,” he explained.

“What I can say is that everyone is doing everything we can, including Steph and Torpey, to get available.”

In another move that proves that Tony Gustavsson is the IRL Ted Lasso; when reporters tried to find out exactly how Steph Catley got injured, he shut down the line of questioning.

“I want to respect Steph, her club, and the environment outside here,” the legend said.

Kaitlyn Torpey. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Gustavsson also cemented his faith in Catley as captain, and said even if she was unavailable for multiple Olympic matches, he wouldn’t consider dropping her from the squad.

“It’s Steph Catley, it’s our captain and if we have her available for the second game or third game, I would have kept her,” Tony said.

“That’s how important she is to this team.”

I am so bloody ready to see some more Matildas matches as the Olympics get underway.

I don’t care that the Matildas‘ opening match against Germany will kick off at 3am (AEST) on July 25. I will be watching and I will be wide awake.

Praying for a speedy recovery to Catley and Torpey. Up the Tillies. Up the green and gold. It’s coming home.

[Image: Getty]