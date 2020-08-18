We still don’t know that much about the Space Jam sequel, other than the fact it’s called Space Jam: A New Legacy and that LeBron James and Bugs Bunny are definitely going to be in it. But as of this afternoon we know what the all-new Tune Squad is going to be wearing, and honestly? It’s sick as hell.

King James unveiled the brand new Tune Squad jerseys that will appear in the new film, which is set to hit cinemas in 2021. And while the classic Looney Tunes font is retained, the whole getup is a significant upgrade from the “classic” look work by Michael Jordan and co in the iconic 1996 original.

In a short teaser video posted by James’ own Uninterrupted athlete’s media brand, the new Tune Squad strip was dramatically revealed, showing the unmistakable Looney Tunes circle draped across both the jersey and the shorts.

Interestingly enough, James will apparently revert to the number 6 jersey worn throughout his Miami Heat tenure, rather than the 23 he sported at both the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers. You can only assume this means that the 23 jersey was formally retired by the Tune Squad after Jordan’s heroics in ’96.

Space Jam: A New Legacy reportedly wrapped filming last year, and sports a mammoth cast of NBA and WNBA elite, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike.

It’s tentatively due for release in July of next year.